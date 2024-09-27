Key Takeaways Jamie Carragher believes his point "kills" Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes debate.

Gerrard's loyalty to Liverpool prevented Mourinho and Ferguson from signing him, as the proof of his brilliance is in rival managers.

The long-standing debate relies on more than just statistics and trophies to determine who really stands out, as the eye test, among other factors, also hold significant value.

In the realm of English football, the debate over who reigns supreme among Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and Paul Scholes has long been a battleground of passionate opinions and fervent arguments. Each player, a maestro in his own right, has left an indelible mark on the game, their legacies entangled with unforgettable moments of brilliance.

Yet, the intertwining of politics, debate, and football has meant that the trio have rarely been embraced in their entirety. Instead, fans and pundits alike have felt compelled to rank them, insisting that comparisons are necessary despite the inherent difficulty in fully appreciating each player's unique contributions to the Premier League, Champions League, and further afield.

While countless voices have chimed in over the years on this age-old debate, it is Jamie Carragher who believes he holds the key to conclusively resolving one of football’s greatest discussions. A great case can be made for all three, but Liverpool's second-longest serving player thinks there is one fact that makes his former teammate Gerrard stand out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jamie Carragher holds the record for the most appearances in European competition for Liverpool with 149.

The Fact In Question

Carragher's rationale is rooted in the perspectives of rival managers

Speaking on That Peter Crouch Podcast in 2023, Carragher agreed after Crouch said Gerrard was the best player he'd played with 'by far'. He added: "It's not even close, is it? People think I don't like Frank Lampard and I don't like Paul Scholes."

"You know when this debate comes up, and I go 'they were amazing players, but it's not even a debate, it's not close.' I'll tell you what kills this debate, Alex Ferguson tried to sign him and so did Jose Mourinho. And they had Scholes and Lampard."

During his first stint at Chelsea, Jose Mourinho made relentless attempts to bring Steven Gerrard to Stamford Bridge. In 2005, after Liverpool’s miraculous Champions League victory, in which frequent totemic performances on storied European nights at Anfield reached its climax for 'Captain Fantastic', Gerrard stood at a crossroads.

Mourinho, with his keen tactical mind, saw in Gerrard the missing piece of his already formidable midfield - a player brimming with power, intelligence, and an eye for goal. Chelsea’s trophies glittered in the distance, the promise of glory tantalisingly close. Yet, despite the allure of silverware and the chance to conquer new heights, Gerrard’s heart remained anchored to Anfield.

Sir Alex Ferguson, too, was enchanted by Gerrard’s merits. The legendary Manchester United manager, who crafted dynasties at Old Trafford with a seemingly Midas touch, often lamented that Gerrard had eluded him. He saw in the Liverpool captain the potential to carry on the legacy of United’s greatest midfielders. Ferguson once confessed that Gerrard was "one of the few players who could have made Manchester United even better."

Ultimately, Gerrard's loyalty to Liverpool prevented either of these legendary managers from landing him, but their interest highlighted his stature as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.

Carragher and Gerrard's Relationship

They were the Liverpudlian driving force behind the Rafa Benitez era

Carragher also noted that his former teammate was the one player he never had disagreements with on the field. He added: "I'm not shy, being on the pitch, but he's the one person I've never had a go at on the pitch. I'd lose my head with different things but if it's Stevie... what can i say? You just have to let that one go!"

Carragher's words are unlikely to have much impact on fans, given that the former defender played alongside Gerrard for over a decade, as the duo became two parts of the spine of the Reds' Champions League-winning unit, as well as the one that helped themselves to an unorthodox treble of the League Cup, UEFA Cup, and FA Cup in 2001 under the late, great Gerard Houllier.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jamie Carragher played 383 times with Steven Gerrard, which is the most of any two players in Premier League history.

Carragher is in a better position to judge than most critics of the debate, though. The retired defender also played with both Scholes and Lampard during his time in the England setup, while having also faced the pair countless times in the Premier League, domestic cup competitions, and even further afield in the Champions League.

The Bootle-born pundit played with Lampard at international level more than he did with any other player, having recorded 1,379 points with the Chelsea icon across 28 caps. Meanwhile, Carragher also shared the same dressing room with Scholes for five England outings, too.

The Statistics

The eye test is just as important as silverware and goal contributions

All three players enjoyed glittering careers, collecting a gluttony of trophies along the way. Yet, for the legendary Liverpool captain, the elusive Premier League title remained just beyond his grasp - a prize that Lampard claimed three times and Scholes an astonishing 11 times (Only Ryan Giggs has more with 13).

This absent piece in Gerrard's otherwise dazzling collection has often been pointed to as the one flaw in his legacy, a shadow that some believe keeps him from being crowned the greatest of the trio. Yet, despite this, his brilliance on the pitch remains unquestionable, a testament to his enduring class and indomitable spirit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No English midfielder has made more FIFA Pro World XI appearances (3), PFA Team of the Year appearances (8), UEFA Team of the Year appearances (3), and won the PFA Player of the Month (6) more times than Liverpool's Steven Gerrard.

The statistics clearly show that Lampard was the most prolific goal scorer, while Scholes excelled at providing assists on a sixpence. However, Gerrard arguably had the most well-rounded game, striking a fine balance between goals and assists. His leadership, both for club and country, adds another layer to his splendour, making him stand out to many.

Frank Lampard vs Paul Scholes vs Steven Gerrard - Premier League Stats Statistics Lampard Scholes Gerrard Matches 609 499 504 Goals 177 107 120 Assists 102 55 92 Wins 349 321 255 Player of the Month 4 4 6 Titles 3 11 0

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League.