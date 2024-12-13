Jamie Carragher believes that Manchester United should consider selling Bruno Fernandes, as well as Marcus Rashford, in an attempt to rebuild the Red Devils' squad for Ruben Amorim.

Amorim arrived at Old Trafford in early November, and has got off to a mixed start, suffering defeats at the hands of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, but claiming victories over Bodo/Glimt, Everton and Viktoria Plzen. It's clear that the former Sporting boss' squad isn't at the level required to compete for the top four, prompting discourse around what activity United should be looking to do in upcoming transfer windows.

Several players will need to be moved on, and Carragher has revealed his belief that Fernandes and Rashford are among those that should depart. The pundit claimed that United will never win major silverware with the latter leading the line, while he believes that the north-west club ought to consider sanctioning the sale of their captain, due to his age and value as an asset.

Carragher: United Should Consider Selling Fernandes

He believes Rashford should definitely be sold

As United enter a new iteration under Amorim, key decisions will need to be made around a number of players in the 39-year-old's ensemble.

GMS sources revealed prior to the head coach's first game in charge that Rashford would be deployed as a striker. However, since starting in that role against Ipswich Town, the Englishman hasn't been utilised centrally, and thus question marks are being raised about his future at Old Trafford.

Speaking to the Telegraph, former Liverpool defender Carragher claimed that "United will never win the Premier League or the Champions League if he [Rashford] is leading the line." The outspoken Sky Sports pundit insisted that due to the 'pantomime' around the player, United should look to move him on.

Meanwhile, Carragher also made perhaps a more bold claim about another potential United departure. The Reds' legend thinks that Amorim should cash in on club captain Fernandes, because he turned 30 in September, and is one of the few players who can attract a significant fee within the United squad.

While acknowledging that Fernandes has been 'one of the Red Devils' best players' in the last five years, Carragher also expressed his concerns over the playmaker:

"A dilemma also looms with Bruno Fernandes. Unlike Rashford, Fernandes has been one of United’s best players during a tough period and would have shone with more quality around him during his Old Trafford career. But he is 30 now and there may be value in offloading him to raise funds. "Amorim may see it differently and believe a few more years of Fernandes alongside shrewd additions will serve the team better. Selling must be a consideration, however, because Fernandes is one of the few players who can attract a significant fee if profitability and sustainability rules are an issue. "I’ve always felt Fernandes is a great talent rather than a great player. He creates a lot of chances but can be very undisciplined with and without the ball. "That makes it a lot harder for United to defend as a compact unit as he chases the ball all over the pitch. It looks like great commitment to the supporters, but the manager will be tearing his hair out."

Fernandes' deal doesn't expire until 2027, and he's earning a purported £300,000 a week, with these contract terms potentially hindering United's ability to sell him.

Fernandes' Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 15 Goals 3 Assists 5 Shots Per 90 2.88 Key Passes Per 90 2.23 Expected Assists Per 90 0.19

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 13/12/2024