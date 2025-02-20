Pep Guardiola was without the talismanic Erling Haaland during their 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in their 2024/25 Champions League play-off fixture – and defender-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher has provided a wild theory for the Norwegian’s absence.

Haaland – widely regarded as one of the best strikers in world football behind the like of Kylian Mbappe, whose hat-trick knocked the reigning Premier League champions out of Europe – was an injury doubt heading into their Santiago Bernabeu-based encounter.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his debut campaign for Manchester City, his 36 strikes was the most in Premier League history in a singular season.

During Manchester City’s 4-0 rout over Newcastle United on the weekend, the imposing line-leader was substituted in the 88th minute with an apparent knee injury. Guardiola, with their Champions League clash on the horizon, took no chances.

Jamie Carragher’s Wild Claim for Haaland Absence

Micah Richards quickly challenged his theory

Guardiola and his entourage, before last night, were looking to be crowned Champions League winners in May – but their campaign was cut short after Mbappe’s three-goal haul knocked them for six. Haaland spent the entire 90 minutes on the bench.

Guillem Balague, speaking on CBS Sports ahead of kick off, explained that Leeds-born Haaland, 24, had informed Guardiola on Wednesday morning that he was not fit enough to play after jarring his knee against the Magpies.

In response, Carragher – who turned out 737 times for Liverpool during his career – supplied his own theory, perhaps in jest, that Haaland was reluctant to step onto the field following the news that Antonio Rudiger had been deemed fit to start for Los Blancos.