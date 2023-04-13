Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry humiliated Micah Richards by showing him a clip of when Alessandro Del Piero embarrassed him on a football pitch.

The Juventus legend, Del Piero, joined Carragher, Henry and Richards in the CBS Sports studio on Wednesday night as AC Milan took on Napoli and Chelsea faced Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter finals.

Milan surprisingly beat Serie A league leaders Napoli 1-0, while Real triumphed 2-0 over Chelsea.

Carragher and Henry humiliate Richards in front of Del Piero

After all the post-match analysis in the studio, Carragher decided to move on to something else.

He brought up a clip when Del Piero and Richards met on a football pitch back in 2010.

In fact, the two former players were actually captains for their respective teams during the Europa League Group game.

"Did you know, this player on my left [Richards] and this guy on my right [Del Piero] have played against each other," Carragher began.

"And would you believe - the biggest thing that shocked me - who do you think was captain of Manchester City?"

"El capitano," Richards replied.

"But, he went out with the armband. Shall we see how it unfolded?" Carragher asks.

The clip then shows both Richards and Del Piero shaking hands and exchanging club pennants at the coin toss before the match. It's all very friendly.

However, we then see footage from the match itself.

Del Piero has the ball on the left wing with Richards trying to defend. The legendary Italian drops his shoulder, goes to cross it with his left foot, and cuts back onto his right foot which leaves Richards slipping and sliding all over the place.

Del Piero then produces a perfect cross for Niccolò Giannetti to score.

While watching the clip, screams and laughs can be heard from the studio as they react to Richards being embarrassed by his fellow pundit.

Richards is too humiliated by it all and has to hold a piece of paper in front of his face.

"Hey, at least you won the toss," Carragher joked.

"Is there anyone who didn't take you to the cleaners?" Carragher asked.

"No, every player," Richards replied.

VIDEO: Carragher and Henry mock Richards for being humiliated by Del Piero

To be fair, Del Piero was an incredible player during his career, playing more than 700 times for Juventus and scoring almost 300 goals. He was also capped 91 times for Italy.

So we'll let Richards off on this one. He was up against an incredible player - even if he was coming towards the end of his career in 2010.