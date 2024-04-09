Highlights Thierry Henry thinks that Arsenal will go on to win their first ever Champions League.

Jamie Carragher has backed Manchester City to win the title for the second consecutive year.

Peter Schmeichelhas predicted Real Madrid to knock Man City out and become champions of Europe for the 15th time.

The lovable CBS Sports trio of Micah Richards, Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher have predicted the winners of this season’s rendition of the most coveted European competition, the Champions League and Henry has made a very bold claim.

Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are all vying for a position in the final but have their quarter-final opponents to thwart before getting closer to the tie at Wembley in June.

Pep Guardiola will be looking to retain their status as the competition’s winners in their native England, all while Carlo Ancelotti and his men will be looking to retain what they believe is theirs.

The rest of the pack will not be afraid to test the resolve of the aforementioned duo – who many fans and pundits alike view as the two favourites – with Arsenal and Atletico Madrid both vying for their first-ever victory at Europe’s top table.

Carragher and Richards Issue Champions League Predictions

Peter Schmeichel also gave his two cents

Before the first round of quarter-final ties, the CBS Sports panel were discussing every remaining outfit’s chances of winning – and Richards, Henry and Carragher went one step further by predicting how the rest of the tournament will pan out with the trophy in reaching distance.

Carragher, a one-time Champions League winner, backed Bayern and City to win their respective quarter-final clashes. Atletico and Paris Saint-Germain made up the other semi-final, though he backed Kylian Mbappe’s magic to meet Guardiola’s side in the final before making a sly dig at the reigning champions.

“And the winner is the team with 115 charges, Manchester City.”

Richards backed both of the only remaining Premier League sides, Arsenal and Manchester City to make it through to the semi-finals – and then backed his former side to unpick the Gunners at that stage, seeing Mikel Arteta’s men crash out at the penultimate stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are the only teams left in this season’s competition not to win the Champions League. The latter are the only team to reach three finals without having won the trophy.

Interestingly, the former Manchester City defender backed Atletico Madrid to oversee Dortmund and Barcelona in the quarter-final and semi-final, respectively. But in the end, he opted for his former employers to run out as victors.

Peter Schmeichel, formerly of Manchester City, picked Bayern to oversee Arsenal in their quarter-final tie and, perhaps shockingly, backed Ancelotti to beat Guardiola. He also chose Atletico and Barcelona to make up the other semi-final. With two Spanish giants (Barcelona and Madrid) making the Dane’s final, he eventually chose the latter to be this campaign’s winners at Wembley. You can watch the full video below.

Thierry Henry Makes Bold Arsenal Claim

His response has gone viral

As confident as can be, Henry backed his former club to go all the way and secure their first-ever Champions League triumph – something the Frenchman and his star teammates failed to do during his eight-year stint in north London.

When asked by Carragher to make his predictions, the former Arsenal man made his reply short and sweet with him backing Arteta and Co. to make easy work of the remaining games.

“Oh me? I only care about Arsenal because they are in. So, I am going to go straight with the champion: the Arsenal. Bye. See you later.”

Henry, of all people, is well aware of what it takes to win the Champions League. The striker-turned-pundit himself only managed to add one Champions League to his cabinet during his career - in 08/09 with Barcelona - but did register 72 goal contributions (50 goals and 22 assists) across his 122-game career in Europe's top tier competition. And now, he's backing Arteta's young and hungry squad to upset the apple cart.