Jamie Carragher says Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez ‘will probably’ leave the club next year after struggling to impress under Arne Slot this season.

The Uruguayan forward failed to make an impact once more on Wednesday as the Reds drew 3-3 with Newcastle United at St. James’ Park and dropped points for a third time this Premier League campaign.

Nunez missed two excellent chances to score against the Magpies, including a header from five yards out and a tap-in from the same distance, after being given only his sixth league start of the season.

The 'complete' 25-year-old striker failed to register a shot on target in his 90 minutes, missed two big chances, made zero successful dribbles, and completed only eight passes.

Speaking on The Overlap, Carragher claimed the 25-year-old’s struggles could eventually force him out of Anfield in 2025, and labelled the Uruguayan ‘more like a cult hero’:

“I’m not sure he’s here next year, I think he’ll probably move on. He’s more like a cult hero because he’s a bit mad and he likes to run around, but he’s better than [Divock] Origi.”

Nunez was heavily linked with a Merseyside exit before the new season, but never came close to leaving, despite Barcelona reportedly showing interest in the ex-Benfica striker.

The 25-year-old has made 18 appearances under Slot in all competitions this term, scoring three goals and managing two assists.

Nunez has netted only once in his last seven Premier League appearances for the Reds, in their 2-0 win over Aston Villa in November.

However, the Reds remain unbeaten since their surprise 1-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest in October, despite twice going behind to Newcastle on Wednesday.

Mohamed Salah once again led Liverpool to victory, scoring twice and assisting Curtis Jones' goal.

The Egyptian winger has been in electric form this season, netting 13 goals and providing eight assists in his 14 starts for the Premier League leaders.

Darwin Nunez's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected goals 2.1 Expected assisted goals 0.6 Minutes played 624

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-11-24.