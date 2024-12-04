Jamie Carragher played against some of the greatest players of all time during his spell as a stalwart at the heart of Liverpool's defensive unit. The central defender made more than 700 appearances for the Merseysiders during a long and successful career.

Among the top players he came face-to-face with, are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Two of the modern-day greats did feature in Carragher's all-time toughest opponents XI but were snubbed when it came to the outright hardest player the industrious defender ever faced.

That honour went to Arsenal's legendary French forward Thierry Henry. The Gunners boasted one of the greatest teams the Premier League has ever seen with the likes of Henry, Denis Bergkamp and Robert Pires as the attacking forces driving Arsene Wenger's side forward.

The defender-turned-pundit acknowledged the quality of players he came up against during his time in the famous red shirt during 'The Football Show' on Sky Sports' YouTube channel, saying: "I was very fortunate to come up against some of the best players in the world at that time through the success we had in different seasons at Liverpool."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thierry Henry scored nine goals in 18 appearances against Liverpool during his career.

Carragher: 'Henry My Toughest Opponent'

However, when asked to give one name who stood out among the rest as the toughest opponent he ever encountered, Carragher barely took a breath before saying:

"For me, that is Thierry Henry, who I think is the greatest Premier League player of all time and certainly my toughest opponent. That Arsenal Invincibles [2003-04] team he played in and the two or three years around that would certainly be the toughest opponent I played at and that's home and abroad."

Going into further detail about the incredible ability both Henry and his Arsenal teammates possessed, Carragher added: "The problem with Thierry Henry - and that whole Arsenal team - was that everyone was 6'2", everyone had shoulders up to here [high]. You couldn't knock them off their stride. They were too physically strong for you at different times." Watch the full video below (Starting from 7:00):

Carragher and Henry met 16 times during their playing days, with Arsenal coming out on top seven times to Liverpool's six. The pair can now be found analysing Champions League football together for CBS Sports.

