Highlights Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to sign Anthony Gordon, praising his outstanding pace and goal-scoring record.

Martin Zubimendi rejected Liverpool offer, choosing to stay at Real Sociedad due to reported huge effort from the club to keep him.

Liverpool have faced rejections from various midfield targets, now including Zubimendi, in past transfer windows.

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to get to the front of the queue to sign Newcastle and England winger Anthony Gordon, following Martin Zubimendi's rejection of the club.

Jamie Carragher was speaking on behalf of Sky Sports as part of its start of season football campaign, which brings together 92 passionate football fans from each team across the Premier League & EFL to share their hopes for the 2024/25 season.

It was there that he highlighted Gordon's outstanding pace and impressive time in the North East, and claimed that his former club should do what they can to sign the 23-year-old, who scored 11 goals in 35 Premier League matches for the Magpies last season.

Carragher claimed that if Newcastle were struggling to conform to PSR regulations, then the Anfield outfit should do what they can to capitalise on their situation and sign Gordon, whilst also expressing his bewilderment at the former Everton prodigy's lack of minutes at EURO 2024.

Anthony Gordon's 23/24 Premier League Games 35 Goals 11 Assists 10 Big Chances Created 16 Shots p/g 2.3 Passing accuracy 84%

Carragher: Gordon A "Real Top Player"

The Newcastle winger enjoyed a strong 23/24 campaign

Though many doubts were cast over the head of Gordon just following his big-money move to Newcastle from Everton in January 2023 after a quiet first half with the Toon, his 23/24 campaign was certainly more than enough to quiet them down.

With an outstanding return of 11 goals and 10 assists from 35 matches in the Premier League last term, the Everton academy product has outed himself as one of the top wingers in the top flight, leading Liverpool legend Carragher to fly the flag for a potential move to Anfield.

Speaking on behalf of Sky Sports, Carragher stated:

“Anthony Gordon would be a good signing for any team, he’s been a great signing for Newcastle. I cannot believe he didn’t get more minutes than he did at EURO 2024, I thought we were crying out for pace in the attack, and he adds that. I’ve known Anthony for a long time because he doesn’t live too far from me, I know a few of his relatives, so I’ve always been a huge fan of Anthony Gordon. “If Newcastle are having problems with PSR, I would like Liverpool to be at the front of that [queue for Anthony Gordon] because he could be a real top player, he can go to another level. “[On his reception coming from Everton] It wouldn’t be a problem. It might be tasty at Goodison Park, but he’d be fine!”

Related Jamie Carragher Names 3 Positions Liverpool Must Strengthen Carragher also believes that a former Jurgen Klopp star is exactly what Arne Slot needs.

Zubimendi Rejects Liverpool Offer

The Spaniard had been linked with an Anfield switch for weeks

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Martin Zubimendi spoke directly to the Liverpool hierarchy to inform them of his decision to remain with Real Sociedad for the forthcoming season.

The Spanish side reportedly made a huge effort to retain the services of the EURO 2024 winner, and this was apparently appreciated enough for Zubimendi to stay put, with information over a new contract for him due in the coming days.

Zubimendi has become the latest midfield option to reject Liverpool's advances in recent windows, with the likes of Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni turning away from Anfield offers in seasons gone by.

Romano did state, however, that the contract offer made by Real Sociedad to retain Zubimendi does not come near to matching the terms offered by Arne Slot's new side.

All data from SofaScore, correct as of 13/8/24, 09:30 GMT