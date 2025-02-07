After Liverpool's emphatic 4-0 victory over Tottenham on Thursday night, securing their spot in the Carabao Cup final in March, Jamie Carragher sparked debate with a huge claim about Virgil van Dijk. The Reds entered the Anfield clash trailing 1-0 from the first leg but quickly turned things around.

Dominating with 26 shots - 10 on target - and finding the net four times, Liverpool overwhelmed a depleted Tottenham side still grappling with a lengthy injury list. Goals from Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Virgil van Dijk ensured Arne Slot reached his first final as Liverpool manager.

However, it was Van Dijk who earned the most praise from Carragher. The debate over whether the Dutchman is the greatest defender in Premier League history has been ongoing for years, but the former Liverpool defender appears to have elevated him to a league of his own.

Carragher's Van Dijk Claim Splits Opinion

Talking to the Sky Sports studio following Liverpool's statement victory, Carragher piled on the praise for the Liverpool captain. "When you think of the Premier League, I think we'd all agree it's the best league in the world, then you have the Champions League - I think that is higher than international football or the World Cup and Euros," he contextualised.

"He's [Van Dijk] too good for the highest level of football. It's almost like it's too easy for him, and it almost feels like there should be another level above that for Van Dijk, because he plays the game with such ease. I've seen him against [Erling] Haaland, and it doesn't look like he tries."

Reaction to Carragher's Van Dijk Verdict

While some the pundit it 'spot on', others are less convinced

Carragher’s claim has sparked mixed reactions online, with supporters and skeptics in equal measure. "Spot on, it's not a debate. He's miles ahead of anything that’s gone before," one fan declared, while another agreed, saying, "This is the most honest analysis of Van Dijk’s level so far. There’s never been anything like him, and everyone knows it deep down."

However, not everyone sided with the pundit. "What a silly comment," one X user remarked. "I would have backed myself against that Spurs attack last night." Another critical response read, "Give me a break. I mean, fair play, he's been amazing this year, but come on," while a third added: "False. Level of strikers defenders had to deal with compared to now is ridiculous."

Van Dijk oozes class in everything he does, and the chances of him being fazed by the comments of disapproval stand at nigh-on zero. Instead, the colossal Dutchman will be eyeing up a ninth piece of silverware when the Reds take on Newcastle United on March 16. Last season, he won Man of the Match in the final as Liverpool edged past Chelsea in Jurgen Klopp's memorable last final.