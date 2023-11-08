Highlights Jamie Carragher, former Liverpool player turned football pundit, showcased his impressive knowledge of the sport during CBS Sports' Champions League coverage.

Carragher accurately recalled details about the 1991 Champions League final, including the team tactics and notable players from Red Star Belgrade and Marseille.

Carragher's extensive knowledge garnered praise from fellow pundits Clint Dempsey and Micah Richards, solidifying his reputation as one of the best pundits in football today.

Jamie Carragher enjoyed a stellar football career. The Englishman made his Liverpool debut in 1996 and was a regular for the club for just under two decades. When he finally called an end to his playing career and hung up his boots in 2013, he had represented the Reds on 737 occasions, scoring four times and helping them to 11 trophies. He also made 38 appearances for his country.

Keen to stay in the football world, Carragher turned to punditry and signed a contract with Sky Sports. He also is part of CBS Sports' punditry team for the Champions League.

Carragher has established himself as one of the most knowledgeable football pundits around in the past decade. He once again showed off just how much he knows about the sport during CBS Sports' Champions League coverage on Tuesday evening.

Presenter Kate Abdo asked Carragher what he has any memories about the 1991 Champions League final, which Red Star Belgrade triumphed in after defeating Marseille on spot-kicks.

Carragher replied: "I remember a team, Red Star Belgrade, who won the competition on penalties. In that final, they played completely differently to how they did during the competition. The game finished 0-0, but they played for a 0-0. So they'll think 'we were right, we won the cup... who cares?' Some of the players they had... this is a team that scored 19 goals in the four ties leading up to the final."

As the final few spot-kicks are shown on screen, Carragher continues: "That is a miss from Manuel [Amoros] of Marseille. The top striker of the time for this team is [Darko] Pančev. He gets the winning goal and then left for Inter Milan. It didn't go so well for him there, but some of the players they had in midfield: [Robert] Prosinečki played for Real Madrid and Barcelona. [Dejan] Savićević won the Champions League with AC Milan in 1994. Some absolutely brilliant names."

Clint Dempsey was extremely impressed, saying: "We've got to start calling this guy Google over here! He knows it all!" While Micah Richards was so impressed that he had to give his colleague a handshake and said: "That was fantastic: fair play. Well done."

Not done there, Carragher added: "He scored in the [1994 Champions League] final as well, Savićević, he lobbed the goalkeeper against Barcelona."

Abdo tried to catch Carragher out by quizzing him on the name of the goalkeeper that Savićević lobbed that day. The Liverpool legend was up to the task, though, quickly replying: "[Andoni] Zubizarreta."

That went down well with Richards who said he was 'on fire' while Abdo said his knowledge was 'really good'. The segment proved just how much impressive Carragher's knowledge of the sport is and you can watch it below...

VIDEO: Jamie Carragher impresses Micah Richards & Kate Abdo with Champions League knowledge

You've got to hand it to Carragher, that is seriously impressive. The 45-year-old clearly knows his stuff and that is exactly why he is one of the best pundits in football today.