Highlights Jamie Carragher's humorous interview with Jadon Sancho after Borussia Dortmund beat PSG has gone viral.

The English winger put in a wonderful display for his loan club as Niclas Fullkrug netted the only goal of the game.

Dortmund will now head to Paris with a narrow advantage as the Bundesliga club aim to reach their first Champions League final since 2013.

Jamie Carragher's interview with Jadon Sancho after Borussia Dortmund's 1-0 Champions League semi-final victory over Paris Saint-Germain has gone viral. The ex-Liverpool defender spoke to the English winger for CBS Sports after 'about eight pints' with the Dortmund fans in the famous Yellow Wall.

Sancho had a magnificent night, performing on the biggest stage and even outshining Kylian Mbappe. He showed the form that was expected of him at Manchester United, as he was constantly willing to run at his man, giving Nuno Mendes nightmares all evening.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho became the first Englishman ever to complete 11+ take-ons in a single Champions League game against PSG.

Dortmund have given themselves a lead to hold onto heading into next week's second leg in Paris after Niclas Fullkrug fired in a sensational goal to give the home side a narrow victory on the night. Nico Schlotterbeck picked out his compatriot with a well-timed pass over the top of the opposition defence and the big striker plucked the ball out of the air with a sublime first touch before drilling a low strike past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

There were plenty of chances for both sides, but in the end Fullkrug's goal was vital as everyone else failed to convert. Sancho looked like he was going to register an assist in his impressive display as he slid a beautiful pass through to Julian Brandt, but an excellent recovery tackle thwarted the attempt.

Carragher's Hilarious Interview With Sancho

The Dortmund man looked confused throughout

Having enjoyed the game from the crowd rather than inside the CBS Sports studio, Carragher was clearly enjoying himself throughout the 90 minutes. The 46-year-old had even posted a video of him celebrating the only goal of the game to his X account. He certainly got a taste of the famous atmosphere at Signal Iduna Park, as the ground was bouncing all night for the big occasion. View the clip below:

The retired defender was chatting with Peter Schmeichel when Sancho walked past and Carragher pulled him in for one of the most entertaining post-match interviews we're ever likely to see. He was quick to note the wonderful experience he'd had on the night, telling the Dormtund winger: "I've just been in the Yellow Wall. Obviously, you know it very well. That was one of the best experiences of my life." The Man United loanee looked understandably baffled.

"Week in, week out, that's how it is. When we hear our fans, we're so motivated from the start," the 24-year-old raved about the iconic Yellow Wall. Thierry Henry, Alessandro Del Piero and Micah Richards couldn't believe what they were witnessing from the studio, continually laughing throughout the exchange.The interview ended with Carragher trying to rope Sancho into a night in the Yellow Wall, explaining:

"I've found a new family, new friends. They bought me pints of lager all night."

View the whole interaction below:

Jadon Sancho's Future

The winger remained tight-lipped

After a tumultuous time at Old Trafford, Sancho returned to Borussia Dortmund in January, although only on loan. It remains to be seen where his future lies, but the ex-Manchester City youth prospect kept his cards close to his chest when Schmeichel asked if he'd be sticking around at the German club.

Sancho replied: "Who me? I really don't know, but I'm just focused on the present right now." Following the Man of the Match's departure from the interview, Carragher appeared to be given his marching orders too, with Schmeichel claiming he'd been sin-binned.