Premier League legends Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand have contrasting opinions on Harry Kane’s potential transfer to Bayern Munich.

Kane is in the final year of his contract at Tottenham, so the north London side have a decision to make whether they want to cash in on their star striker now or risk losing him for free next year.

It’s now being reported that Spurs have made the decision to cash in on Kane for a reported €100m (£86.4m), and the decision regarding his future is now up to the man himself.

Will Harry Kane stay or go?

Kane, 30, is Tottenham's all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances and is on track to become the all-time top goalscorer in Premier League history. Alan Shearer currently holds the record as the leading goalscorer with an outstanding 260 goals, which he achieved during spells at Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, while Kane is just 47 goals behind the record with 213 goals.

Spurs' Harry Kane faces an uncertain future at his boyhood club, 2023.

It’s quite possible that Kane could break the record over the next two seasons if he stays at Tottenham, or at least in the Premier League.

The debate of whether Kane should leave the Premier League or not is causing contrasting opinions between pundits and fans.

Jamie Carragher, Rio Ferdinand, and Michael Owen react to Kane news

Carragher believes that Kane will be remembered more for breaking the goalscoring record than if he wins titles, bringing up Shearer’s Premier League win with Blackburn as an example.

Speaking on Twitter, Carragher said: “Alan Shearer’s PL goal record gets talked about a lot more than his PL winners medal. That record will be huge for HK. The big plus for going to Bayern is to guarantee he plays CL football & a chance to win that trophy every season. It’s not about their domestic trophies, they’ll win them anyway & I’m sure he’d rather have the PL record than the Bundesliga!”

On the opposite side of the argument, six-time Premier League winner Rio Ferdinand believes footballers want to win trophies.

Speaking on Twitter as well, Ferdinand said: “You don’t start ya career saying you want to win the golden boot winner - you want to win things for ya team. You only make it personal honors when that’s ya only option!! Good luck Harry Kane.”

Ballon d’Or winner Michael Owen agrees with Carragher that Kane should stay put.

Posting on his Twitter account, Owen said: “I know @FCBayern are a massive club and I have huge respect for them but if I were @HKane I’d stay put. There’s no great achievement in winning a trophy with them. @realmadrid I would understand. Or one or two top @premierleague clubs for that matter. Becoming the all time Premier League top goal scorer @SpursOfficial is a bigger achievement than winning the league in a country dominated by 1 team.”

What has Postecoglou said about Kane's future?

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been quiet on the speculation regarding Kane’s future. Before Tottenham’s pre-season friendly with West Ham, Postecoglou said: "I had a good chat with Harry.

"It was nothing earth-shattering as people are seeking. Just a good chat, introduced myself, and we spoke mainly about the club, where it's at and where he thinks can improve.

"It's not a specific vision for one person, it's about the group and we're perfectly aligned on that - we want to see a successful team this year.

“He's here and while he's here, he's totally committed to what we're doing, and that's the way I've seen things.”