Highlights According to some, the 10-point deduction for Everton is excessive and unfair, especially since they have been working with the Premier League on this issue for the past few years.

Relegated clubs may have pressured the Premier League to impose these sanctions, as reports suggest that Burnley, Leeds, and Leicester plan to sue Everton for £300m.

The lack of punishment for Manchester City, who currently face 115 charges for financial breaches, raises questions about the whole situation.

Jamie Carragher has delivered an impassioned response on social media after Everton were hit by an immediate 10-point deduction in the Premier League. The punishment is the biggest sporting sanction in the competition's history, leaving the Toffees 19th in the division with only four points to their name now.

The sanction comes after the English club were found to have breached the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. As per BBC Sport, Everton posted financial losses for the fifth successive year in March after reporting a £44.7m deficit in 2021-22. Clubs are only permitted to lose £105m over a three-year period and following a five-day hearing in October, the commission found in favour that Everton's losses during that period amounted to £124.5m.

Everton release statement on points deduction

In a statement, the club said they were "shocked and disappointed by the ruling" and added that they have "already communicated its intention to appeal the decision to the Premier League." Everton had actually admitted to being in breach of the profit and sustainability rules for the period ending 2021-22 and so also questioned the allegations that they had "failed to act with the utmost good faith".

Jamie Carragher reacts to Everton points deduction

Former Liverpool player and now pundit Carragher took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his opinions on the matter. He clearly also felt that the ruling was unjust as he wrote:

"The 10 point deduction for Everton is excessive & not right, considering they have been working with the PL about this for the last couple of years. Would it have been better to be evasive & try & drag it out like other clubs? "No doubt relegated clubs will have put big pressure on the PL to deal with Everton, but when you consider 6 clubs tried to leave the PL & there was no sanction at all it doesn’t feel right. Until other clubs are sanctioned Everton will feel they are being used to show there is no need for an independent regulator, and they are right."

He also went into more detail on the Sky Sports YouTube channel:

It certainly feels as though he is right to suggest that relegated clubs may have put pressure on the Premier League to impose the sanctions. After all, Daily Mail are already reporting that Burnley, Leeds and Leicester plan to sue Everton for £300m after this latest ruling.

Many City face 115 Premier League charges

However, the whole situation raises further questions as to why Manchester City – who currently face 115 charges by the Premier League for numerous alleged breaches of financial rules – have yet to face any punishment. While Chelsea are also being looked at for possible FFP breaches of their own.

Carragher appears to allude to this in his post when he says: "Until other clubs are sanctioned Everton will feel they are being used to show there is no need for an independent regulator." Everton also seemed to drop a reference to this in their statement. They wrote: "The Club will also monitor with great interest the decisions made in any other cases concerning the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules."