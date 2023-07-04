Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson, has been linked with a surprise move to Saudi Arabia to join Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq.

Gerrard was officially appointed as Al-Ettifaq manager on Monday, signing a two-year contract despite previously saying he wouldn't accept the job offer.

And according to the Daily Mail, Gerrard wants a familiar face to join him in the Middle East.

Gerrard wants Henderson at Al-Ettifaq

The report claims Gerrard wants to bring Henderson to Al-Ettifaq - the player who inherited his captain's armband at Anfield.

Henderson is now 33 with just 12 months left on his Liverpool contract.

With Jurgen Klopp's side moving to sign both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, Henderson's chances of starting regularly at Liverpool look increasingly slim.

Therefore, could he decide to make the move to Saudi Arabia to earn a hefty salary for the final years of his career?

Henderson has been at Liverpool for 12 seasons now and has lifted the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League and Club World Cup as captain.

Despite that, he's never been universally loved by Liverpool fans around the world for the sheer fact that he's not Gerrard.

So when the news emerged that he's a target for Saudi side, Al-Ettifaq, many Liverpool supporters on social media weren't too disappointed.

But a few are fighting back.

Jamie Carragher 'likes' tweet about Henderson leaving Liverpool

And it seems Carraher is very much in the latter group.

That's because one Liverpool fan on Twitter - a self-claimed season ticket holder - responded angrily to a tweet linking Henderson to Saudi Arabia.

It read: "The disrespect he gets on here is embarrassing yeno. He's been an unbelievable servant for us.. he's not good enough to be starting every week anymore, but he's captained us to win every trophy in club football, and there are people on here abusing him. F**k off."

The tweet was 'liked' by Carragher suggesting he feels exactly the same.

Who are Al-Ettifaq?

Al-Ettifaq finished 7th in the 16-team Saudi Pro League last season, finishing 35 points behind champions Al-Ittihad.

However, club chairman, Khalid Al-Dabal believes Gerrard's presence is huge for both the club and the Saudi League itself.

"Without a doubt, Gerrard's presence will be an addition and a quantum leap to our league," said Al-Dabal.

Gerrard has been out of a managerial role since being sacked by Aston Villa in October last year.

As well as Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in January, the likes of Karim Benzema, Ruben Neves, N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and Marcelo Brozovic will also be playing in the Saudi Pro League next season.