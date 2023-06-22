Jamie Carragher has not held back on Twitter after it was reported that Bernardo Silva was on the verge of leaving Manchester City for Saudi Arabia.

Silva, 28, is widely regarded as one of the best attacking players in Europe.

The Portugal international, who joined City from AS Monaco in 2017, recently helped his current employers win a historic treble.

But according to Spanish newspaper Marca, there’s now an increasing possibility that Silva will follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante by joining a club in Saudi Arabia.

Other players who have agreed to move to Saudi Arabia this summer (or are reportedly on the verge of doing so) include Ruben Neves, Hakim Ziyech, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Edouard Mendy.

What has Carragher tweeted about Silva's potential move to Saudi?

However, Carragher feels Silva’s potential move to Saudi Arabia would mark a worrying moment for football.

The Liverpool legend tweeted: “Bernardo Silva is in his peak years & has been one of the best players in Europe for the last five years!

“I wasn’t worried about the Saudi League taking players in their 30’s, a touch worried with players below the elite (Neves) but if this happens it feels like a game changer.

“Saudi have taken over Golf, the big Boxing fights & now they want to take over football!!

“This sports washing needs to be stopped! @premierleague @UEFA.”

What has Gary Neville said about Premier League players moving to Saudi?

Carragher has echoed the thoughts of his fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, who has called on the Premier League to stop the transfer of players to Saudi Arabia until it’s clear the integrity of its competition is not being put at risk.

"The Premier League should put an instant embargo on transfers to Saudi Arabia to ensure the integrity of the game isn't being damaged," Neville told BBC Sport.

"Checks should be made on the appropriateness of the transactions.

"If it comes through that process, obviously transfers could open up again. But I do believe, at this moment in time, transfers should be halted until you look into the ownership structure at Chelsea and whether there are beneficial transfer dealings that are improper."

Could Bernardo Silva stay in Europe?

While Marca claim that Silva is edging closer to a move to Saudi Arabia, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano insists the Portuguese is yet to make a final decision regarding his future.

Romano says French champions Paris Saint-Germain have made Silva a priority target, although Saudi clubs ‘are pushing’.

Barcelona, however, are unlikely to sign Silva due to Financial Fair Play.