Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, has provided an update on the future of Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, confirming that Liverpool and Chelsea both have their eye on him.

Gittens is enjoying his best season at senior level with Dortmund after making the brave decision to move to Germany from Manchester City. The 20-year-old has provided 15 goals and assists combined in all competitions this campaign, flourishing in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

In recent weeks, Gittens has slightly fallen out of favour at Dortmund, being limited to mostly substitute appearances. The former Man City forward came off the bench at the weekend, playing 20 minutes, and he could be in line for a start after scoring in a 4-1 victory. Chelsea and Liverpool could now be two teams to watch in the race for his signature.

Liverpool and Chelsea monitoring

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has confirmed that Gittens has been on Chelsea's list for months. Liverpool are also scouting the English forward, while Gittens will be one to watch in the summer transfer window, with clubs already submitting enquiries.

"He's been on Chelsea's list for months now, Liverpool have been scouting him too. It's gonna be interesting to see Borussia Dortmund's stance, but for sure JBG will be one to watch in the summer. There's already movement in terms of calls and inquiries."

Jamie Gittens' Bundesliga statistics - Borussia Dortmund squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 1st Goals 8 2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =8th Shots Per Game 1.8 3rd Dribbles Per Game 2.7 1st Match rating 7.01 2nd

Liverpool are likely to be in the market for a new winger when the summer transfer window begins, especially considering the uncertainty surrounding the future of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian international is currently out of contract at the end of the season, and if the Reds are unable to negotiate a new deal, signing a forward will immediately become a major priority.

Whether Gittens, who has been described as 'one of Europe's best dribblers', has the ability to replace Salah remains to be seen, but Liverpool are going to find it incredibly difficult to bring in a player capable of replicating his level of production in the final third.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.