Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has slammed Daniel Levy in a fiery rant after their defeat at home to Liverpool on the weekend.

Spurs conceded six against Liverpool on Sunday in what was a catastrophic defensive performance from Ange Postecoglou's men. It's been a difficult few weeks for the north London side, with the likes of Micky Van de Ven, Christian Romero, and Guglielmo Vicario all out injured at the moment.

Archie Gray and Radu Dragusin lined up as a centre-back pairing against Liverpool, while Djed Spence, who has struggled for game time this season, was at left-back. Destiny Udogie has just returned from injury, but he was only fit enough to be on the bench on Sunday.

Reacting after the defeat to Liverpool, O'Hara has called out Levy due to the current state of the playing squad...

"Men against boys, Levy needs to sort it out, got a 38 year old keeper, an 18 year old midfielder playing CB a right wing back playing left back, we are miles off read between the lines this is a poor Spurs squad with a massive lack of quality, build up players who are average."

Although Levy is one of those who is in charge of recruitment and the building of Postecoglou's squad, there's no doubt Tottenham are going through a tricky period due to injuries. Losing your centre-back pairing and goalkeeper is always going to be a struggle.

O'Hara wasn't holding back with his assessment of the current playing squad, with Fraser Forster between the sticks at 38 years old. Without injuries, there's no doubt Tottenham would have been able to handle the deadly attack of Liverpool better, and having an 18-year-old midfielder playing out of position in defence certainly isn't ideal.