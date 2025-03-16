Jamie O'Hara Drops Big Postecoglou Sack Claim at Tottenham After Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou could lose his job if the Lilywhites are dumped out of the Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt at the quarter-final stage, according to pundit Jamie O'Hara - with the former midfielder stating that their outing against Fulham on Sunday was 'really poor', with 'no bite' to their attack.

Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon both got on the scoresheet late on to condemn Spurs to another defeat in the Premier League, which left O'Hara reeling - stating that Postecoglou may not even see the end of the current campaign if Spurs are dumped out on the continental stage against their German counterparts.

O'Hara: Postecoglou 'Could Be Sacked' if Tottenham Exit Europa League

The pundit was not happy with their performance against Fulham

Speaking on Sky Sports after Sunday's loss, O'Hara questioned both Postecoglou for his tactical outlay and Djed Spence after conceding a 'shocking' second goal to the Cottagers - stating that the Australian boss could be out of a job if Spurs exit the Europa League at the quarter-final stage.

Tottenham's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 10 =12th Losses 15 16th Shots Taken Per Game 13.1 10th Shots Conceded Per Game 13.2 =8th Goals Scored 55 =2nd xG 51.6 7th

The former Tottenham midfielder said:

"A really poor performance again from Spurs. They've been inconsistent all season. Lacklustre in possession, no real edge to our game, no bite. "Fulham are a good side, and they're well organised, but you've got to take the game to them. I understand we've got the Europa League, and we have put all of our eggs in that basket, but the Premier League is bread and butter. "The standard of the performances in the Premier League this season is nowhere near good enough, and I think Ange is clinging onto his job right now. We've got to play Frankfurt in the quarter-finals [of the Europa League] - they're a good team, they're fourth [in the Bundesliga] at the moment. "That is a tough game. I think if we go out then, it's probably 'see you later' to Ange Pspotecoglou at Spurs. I don't see a way back. Is he getting the best out of these players now? We're getting players back fit. "The second goal we conceded today - I'm a massive fan of Djed Spence, I really like him, he's done really well since he's come in - but the defending for the goal is absolutely shocking."

Spurs have now lost 15 games in the Premier League, with only Wolverhampton Wanderers and the current bottom three having tasted defeat more in the current campaign - and although they are in no danger of being relegated to the Championship, a top-half finish looks further and further away for the north London club after a torrid run of results.

Postecoglou Words Could Come Back to Haunt Him

The Aussie gaffer claimed that he always wins silverware at the second time of asking

Postecoglou defiantly claimed earlier in the season that he should only be judged at the end of the campaign, notably and valiantly claiming that he 'always' wins trophies in his second season at any club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ange Postecoglou has won 42 of his 87 games at Tottenham Hotspur.

The same rang true at Celtic, where he led the Hoops to a treble before departing for Tottenham - and if he can win the Europa League to end their 17-year wait for silverware, the Australian will be looking upon more favourably despite his shambolic campaign in the top-flight.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-03-25.

