Jamie O’Hara says he is ‘not convinced’ by Tottenham Hotspur winter signing Kevin Danso after the Austrian made his debut in the Carabao Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool.

Spurs fell to a heavy 4-0 defeat against the Premier League leaders on Thursday night, as goals from Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk sealed a big victory for the hosts.

Danso, who joined Tottenham on loan from Lens late in the January window, was thrown straight into action amid Spurs’ injury crisis, with centre-backs Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin all unavailable.

The 26-year-old played the full 90 minutes and had a tough debut, making three clearances, three blocked shots, two tackles, winning four of six duels and registering an 83% pass accuracy.

Kevin Danso Makes Tottenham Debut

‘Shocking night for Spurs at Anfield’

O’Hara, speaking on talkSPORT, described it as a ‘shocking night’ for Tottenham at Anfield and criticised Spurs players who ‘haven’t been up to standard’:

“Shocking night for Spurs at Anfield, they didn’t have a shot on target, all hope is lost, it doesn’t look like we’ll win a trophy this season unless he pulls out some sort of miracle, “Terrible game, terrible game. “The players haven’t been up to standard, and in terms of transfers, you know, he got Mathys Tel over the line and Danso tonight wasn’t convincing with what he might be.”

Tottenham faced Liverpool without most of their first-choice backline, while attackers James Maddison, Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson were also among the absentees.

Danso, who started alongside Ben Davies at centre-back, made his return to English football after a loan spell with Southampton in the 2019/20 season, where he made 10 appearances.

The 26-year-old spent three-and-a-half seasons at Lens before joining Spurs last month on loan with an obligation to buy for £21m.

Following their heavy defeat to Liverpool, Tottenham will next face Aston Villa away in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2024/25) Games 38 Wins 18 Draws 5 Losses 15 Points per game 1.55

