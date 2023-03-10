Arsenal are still top of the Premier League with just 12 matches to go, and many fans are starting to truly believe they can win the title.

The Gunners are five points ahead of Manchester City, with the two teams set to play each other in a highly-anticipated clash in April.

Laura Woods is one of the most high-profile Arsenal fans around, with the sports presenter regularly using her talkSPORT show to defend her team.

She also takes the opportunity to wind up her colleague and former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O’Hara, who spoke to GiveMeSport about the rivalry between the pair this season.

What did Jamie O’Hara say about Laura Woods?

O’Hara conceded that it was a difficult season to work with Woods, with Spurs currently 18 points behind Arsenal in the league table and out of both the FA Cup and Champions League.

“She's an amazing presenter, and she's brilliant a job,” O’Hara said. “She is a huge Arsenal fan.

“She only tweets when they win, you don't hear from her when they lose. So I'm interested to see what she's about when they bottle the lead, and I can't wait to get into it because I've been cannon fodder for this season already.

“Spurs have been so bad – I’m an easy target right now for Laura. But I’ll have my moment again, I will have my moment.”

O’Hara then revealed what he thought Woods would do if his worst nightmare came true and Arsenal won the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

“She'll be on the open bus parade won’t she, with all the players,” he laughed.

Laura Woods teases Spurs fan live on air

Woods has not just teased O’Hara about Tottenham’s gloomy season. She also went viral after mocking a Spurs fan who called into the show.

The caller, named Dan, berated Arsenal fans for being “desperate” and “cringeworthy,” before declaring that they were “the luckiest club” he had come across in his life.

Woods was left amused by Dan’s rant, replying cheerfully with: “All I can hear is, ‘waaa waaa!'".

After more banter between the pair, Woods ended the conversation with: “Dan, it’s been lovely speaking to you this morning. Enjoy the rest of your miserable season.”

Arsenal will attempt to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League against Fulham on Sunday, with Manchester City taking on Crystal Palace tomorrow.