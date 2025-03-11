Manchester United owner Jim Ratcliffe's interview on Monday evening stunned the footballing world, after he criticised almost everyone and anyone in his way by speaking to Gary Neville about current issues at the Red Devils. And, by naming players such as Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund before labelling some stars as 'overpaid', talkSPORT host Jamie O'Hara 'couldn't believe' that Ratcliffe would namedrop players in the manner that he did as the club's woes continue.

Ratcliffe sat down with Neville for the best part of an hour on Sky Sports' 'The Overlap', with the former England international bringing up issues surrounding the club's failures on the pitch, off the pitch, in a financial sense and a new stadium being built to replace Old Trafford, with Ratcliffe being well and truly under the microscope by United fans after a lacklustre start to his tenure at Old Trafford.

O'Hara 'Could Not Believe' Ratcliffe Statement on Underperforming Stars

The owner has gone on record to say that some players are earning too much

However, when talking to Neville about the financial side of the Premier League giants, the INEOS owner mentioned that certain players were 'not good enough', and that some were 'overpaid' at Old Trafford.

Rasmus Hojlund's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 8th Goals 2 =6th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =10th Shots Per Game 0.7 =10th Dribbles Per Game 0.3 =10th Match rating 6.21 22nd

And after naming players shortly after in the form of Onana, Hojlund, Antony, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho, O'Hara was stunned that an owner would come out with negative views on his players in a public manner - especially when those players have multiple years left on their contracts.

He told talkSPORT:

"I mean, look. I listened to the interview earlier, and we've got all of the sound bites from it. "That statement that he's come out with, it was the one that obviously sticks out when he's saying that 'probably some of them aren't good enough, and probably some of them are overpaid. "And then he named players like Onana, Hojlund, he talked about Sancho...but I'm sitting there thinking 'all right, fair enough on Sancho' because he's not at the football club anymore. "But to talk about players that are playing and starting for Manchester United in the manner that he did, I couldn't believe that an owner would come out with that kind of statement."

Hojlund hasn't had the best of campaigns, whilst Onana has been prone to blunders at Old Trafford - but for an owner to name-drop them can only be detrimental to the team, and it almost certainly only gives Ruben Amorim an extra hurdle to work towards.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-03-25.

Related Man Utd to Build New 100,000-Seater Stadium as Plans Revealed Manchester United have revealed plans to move into a new stadium which is due to be built a stone's throw away from Old Trafford

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.