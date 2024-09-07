Former Premier League star and current talkSPORT host Jamie O'Hara has slammed Lee Carsley's decision not to sing the national anthem. The Three Lions' interim boss is set to lead the national team out for the first time on Saturday evening as England get their Nations League campaign underway against the Republic of Ireland, before they face a visit from Finland at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

But the 50-year-old, who was born in Birmingham but represented the Republic of Ireland at senior international level, has risked infuriating England supporters by admitting he will not sing 'God Save the King' before the match in Dublin. In fact, Carsley doesn't intend on singing the famous anthem throughout his England tenure.

His stance, which he explained is largely down to the fact he's too focused on the game itself to be able to partake in pre-match rituals, has sparked plenty of reaction on social media - including from pundits and former players. It's fair to say ex-Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara, who played for England's Under-21s, hasn't pulled any punches with his scathing criticism of Carsley's decision.

O'Hara: 'Carsley Has Lost Entire Nation'

The pundit has already made his mind up about Carsley

O'Hara has claimed England interim manager Lee Carsley has 'lost the entire' nation' over his refusal to sing the national anthem. The talkSPORT presenter took to the social media platform X to voice his opinion. Revealing that he wasn't happy with Carsley's decision, he wrote:

"What’s people take on Carsley not wanting to sing the national anthem? That to me is ok cya later then. You’ve just lost the entire nation before you’ve even kicked a ball, thanks for coming Lee."

Another England fan had a similar take on the matter, commenting: "Sven Goran-Eriksson sung the national anthem and he wasn’t even from our country. I don’t care if Lee Carsley played for Ireland, but if there’s a political reason you he won’t sing the national anthem then he should quit."

A second user added: "Gareth Southgate although his football was not exciting at least he embedded passion throughout the team. There needs to be passion and desire from the top down." But there was a clear divide in opinion, as a third went against O'Hara's comments, saying: "Zero relevance to how they set up & play football."

Opposition to O'Hara's strong comments continued with a fourth saying: "It’s pathetic pre-judgements like this that is part of the problem, Jamie. What matters is the football. England win the World Cup but the manager didn’t sing the national anthem, still gunna give him pelters? Give over."

Mark Wright Also Criticises Carsley's Lack of Patriotism

The former Liverpool man says supporters want a proud England coach at the helm

Amid the fallout of Carsley's controversial comments, Mark Wright was also quick to give his thoughts to the Daily Mail. While the interim head coach was eager to make it clear that it isn't just with England that he struggles with national anthems, the retired former Liverpool defender has a different view on the matter.

"If you are English and proud of your country, you sing the national anthem whether you're in the zone or not," Wright wrote in his column. "It gets you fired up. For me, playing with Terry Butcher, Des Walker, Bryan Robson and all the boys, whenever we sang God Save the Queen, we wanted it even more.

"I don't understand where Lee Carsley is coming from, but you have to respect it. If that's what gets him going, I'm not saying it's a bad thing. Everyone makes their own decisions but it's not the way I am. Whenever I pulled on the white shirt to represent the Three Lions - and he's leading the country as a manager - I was proud to sing, no matter what. Everyone did. "It felt natural to sing because you felt so patriotic. You have to accept the stance other people take, but ideally it would be better if everybody showed their feelings to the country, including the manager. That's what I believe."

Although Wright was eager to take both sides of the story into consideration, he couldn't help but drop a snide remark aimed at Carsley's previous history with the Republic of Ireland ahead of the Three Lions' clash at Dublin's Aviva Stadium. "Maybe Lee doesn't want to show disrespect for the Republic of Ireland team he once played for," he added.

"He took a stance because he thought he wouldn't get a chance in the England set-up as a player, and in life you have to respect other people's decisions. I don't think it will mean he's any less motivated to win the game. But I suppose deep down all England supporters want an English manager who will sing the anthem as proudly as any of his players, just like Gareth Southgate did in getting the country to semi-finals and finals."

England's Nations League Chances

Carsley is reportedly on a six-match trial in his efforts to become Gareth Southgate's full-time successor following the announcement of his interim duties, and he will find that his best bet at blocking out external noise will be to guide England to convincing victories against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

The Three Lions' last piece of silverware came in 1966 when Sir Alf Ramsey led Bobby Charlton, Bobby Moore and co. to their sole World Cup triumph. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly the man the FA ambitiously want to lead the team out at the 2026 World Cup, but Carsley will be hoping to show why he's the perfect successor for Southgate over the coming months.

In this round of fixtures, England will face the Republic of Ireland and Finland. Without Ollie Watkins, Cole Palmer, and Phil Foden in the squad, Carsley will be tasked with the tall order of replacing the trio of Three Lions' Euro 2024 stars, before then navigating fixtures against Greece and the reverse leg against Finland in October.

England had a disappointing 2022-23 UEFA Nations League campaign. They were placed in League A, Group 3, alongside Italy, Germany, and Hungary. Southgate's men struggled throughout the tournament and finished last in their group, failing to pick up a single victory, thus resulting in relegation to League B for the current term.