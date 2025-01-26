Jamie O'Hara has given a grim verdict of Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 defeat to Leicester City by telling Ange Postecoglou that 'he's out of his depth'. The North Londoners were handed their 13th loss of the season, and it's now the worst campaign in the club's Premier League history.

Richarlison opened the scoring for Spurs in the 33rd minute when the Brazilian forward tucked home from close range. It looked as though Postecoglou's men would return to winning ways after a 3-2 loss to Everton last week, but that wasn't the case.

Leicester came alive in the second half and turned the game on its head within five minutes courtesy of goals from Jamie Vardy (46') and Bilal El Khannouss (50'), much to the despair of home fans. Boos were heard around the stadium alongside shouts of 'Levy Out' as the pressure continues to grow not only on Postecoglou but also on the Spurs chairman amid a lack of signings this month.

O'Hara: Postecoglou Is Out Of Ideas

Ex-Tottenham Midfielder Was Furious With Leicester Loss

O'Hara took aim at Postecoglou for his in-game management after Spurs fell behind so quickly in the second half. His tirade also on Sky Sports included calling out Daniel Levy for not backing the manager with much-needed acquisitions amid an injury crisis:

"At the end of the day, he's to blame Daniel Levy, he ain't backing the manager. It's the 26th of January, and we ain't signed anyone, and we are literally low on numbers. Ange Postecoglou is out of his depth, man management, in-game management, not good enough today, running out of ideas. He tried to change the tactics against Everton last week, and we were 3-0 down at halftime. We go 2-1 down against Leicester and I don't see a change in the way that we play or do things."

Ange Postecoglou Record At Tottenham Games Wins Draws Defeats Goals For Goals Against Points per match 76 37 11 28 151 119 1.61

Spurs' loss to Leicester means they sit 15th in the league, eight points above the drop zone after 23 games, and just a point above Everton, who have a game in hand. Postecoglou said the defeat 'hurts' but that he 'couldn't ask for more from his players' but there will be huge doubts over his future.

Postecoglou's side are without a win in the league since December 15 - and next up for the Lilywhites in the league is a tricky trip to Brentford next Sunday (February 2) before the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool (February 6) where they are 1-0 up on aggregate.

Levy is also feeling the wrath of fans because Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky is his only signing so far this month, arriving from Sparta Prague in a £12.5 million deal. If the Spurs chairman were to dismiss the 59-year-old near the game at Anfield, it would bring back memories of Jose Mourinho's sacking on the week of a cup final in April 2021.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/01/2025.

