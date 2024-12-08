Pundit, Jamie O'Hara, has taken to social media outraged by Tottenham's abysmal 4-3 loss against Chelsea, and has called for Ange Postecoglou to be sacked from his post as manager.

Spurs disastrously lost control of the clash with London rivals, despite holding a two-goal advantage just 11 minutes into the tie. The defeat marks the north Londoners' fourth consecutive game without a win in all competitions, and it means the side have managed just a single victory in the last seven outings. With Tottenham languishing in 11th in the Premier League table, firm questions are being asked of Postecoglou's future at the club.

O'Hara: 'Time to Go' for Postecoglou

Spurs collapsed in a key fixture despite a two-goal lead

After Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski both netted in early proceedings, the home support in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium may have expected a rather routine victory over Chelsea. However, it wasn't long before Jadon Sancho pulled one back for the visitors, and a flurry of goals in the second half saw the game quickly turned on its head. Speaking to X (formerly Twitter), a furious O'Hara called for the manager's dismissal:

"I’m done with this garbage we are a disgrace, 2-0 up and get battered we have zero clue of how to win games. "I’m sorry it can’t go on like this, time to go"

It wasn't the first occasion of such a capitulation occurring this season either - Postecoglou's men went two goals ahead at the Amex Stadium against Brighton earlier this season, only to eventually lose the game 3-2. Moreover, Spurs recently failed to sustain a 2-1 lead over Roma in the Europa League, as Mats Hummels netted in stoppage time to share the points at the end of November, and the side similarly lost a one-goal lead against Fulham at the start of December as well.

Tottenham's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Matches 15 Wins 6 Draws 2 Losses 7 Goals scored 31 Goals conceded 19

With various dismal defeats to the likes of Ipswich Town, Bournemouth, Galatasaray and Crystal Palace, there is a sense that Postecoglou's project at the club is not heading in the correct direction. Often, it is a failure to adapt in key moments that has cost Tottenham and the manager is likely to be held responsible for this.

A busy fixture schedule around the corner, Tottenham are still to face the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United this December, and Postecoglou must look to end the year with some promising form if he is to avoid entering 2025 on thin ice.

Statistics Courtesy of FotMob.com - Correct as of 08/12/2024