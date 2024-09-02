Former Tottenham and Portsmouth midfielder and now pundit Jamie O'Hara has criticised Southampton's style of play, claiming 'not even Real Madrid' could execute Russell Martin's side's build-up play, after the Saints slumped to their third successive defeat to begin the new season.

Southampton lost 3-1 at Brentford on Saturday afternoon, a result that followed defeats to Newcastle and Nottingham Forest in the opening two games. The south coast outfit are one of just two sides yet to pick up a point, alongside Everton, with Martin's team clearly struggling to adapt to the new level.

Trying to maintain the possession-oriented style that saw his side win promotion back to the Premier League in May, the former Swansea City manager has been lamented for his stubbornness. O'Hara has described the insistence on sticking to Martin's principles as 'pathetic' and claimed that the football they're trying to play 'isn't necessary'.

O'Hara: Southampton are 'Pathetic'

The Saints have scored just once so far this season

After winning promotion back to the top flight by beating Leeds 1-0 at Wembley in May, it was always likely to be a difficult adaptation for Martin's men, with their distinctive possession-based system not always translating well to the Premier League. Adding in significant changes in personnel to the ex-Norwich players' squad, and early season instability was inevitable.

However, O'Hara hasn't been so accepting of Southampton's early season failings. Writing on X, the TalkSport radio host launched an attack on the south coast outfit's footballing identity:

A promising performance at Newcastle on the opening day, in which Southampton out-shot the Magpies 19 to three but ultimately lost 1-0, was followed by two concerning displays against sides expected to be closer to their level. Forest comfortably dispatched the Saints at St. Mary's, before Brentford strolled to victory against the newly promoted side on Saturday.

While the adventurous playing style may ultimately cost Southampton their Premier League status, Martin is eager to maintain this identity and will believe that in time better results will come, as they adapt to the increased quality of the opposition. Integrating key new additions like Ben Brereton Diaz, Yukinari Sugawara and Aaron Ramsdale in the system will also take time.

Martin's Record at Southampton Matches Managed 58 Wins 31 Draws 11 Losses 16 Points Per Game 1.79 Win Percentage 53.44%

It Was a Busy Window at St Mary's

Southampton signed 20 players in total

Martin is currently operating with a largely newly assembled squad that hasn't yet had to time to settle and find cohesion. The club added 20 players in total in the summer transfer window, with Maxwel Cornet and Aaron Ramsdale arriving from West Ham on loan and Arsenal for £25 million respectively on deadline day.

Ramsdale, who will earn 'more than £100,000 a week' at Southampton, is expected to be first choice in between the sticks, one of a number of significant changes to the key personnel in Martin's team. The likes of the former Arsenal shot-stopper, Cornet, Adam Lallana, Mateus Fernandes, Charlie Taylor, Brereton Diaz and Lesley Ugochukwu are all anticipated to play prominent roles, in a much changed ensemble to the one that was successful in the Championship.

