Russell Martin's future at Southampton continues to remain up in the air after a torrid start to the Premier League season on the south coast, and with other managers being touted, David Moyes has been called into question. However, Jamie O'Hara believes that the Scot would not take the job with the Saints performing so poorly this season.

Southampton have taken just a single point all season, drawing at home to fellow-promoted side Ipswich Town last month, and that has seen them make the joint-worst start to a Premier League campaign in top-flight history. With Martin under pressure, others have been touted but O'Hara says Moyes would not take the job, leaving fans unsure as to who would come in.

O'Hara 'Doesn't Know' if Southampton Could Tempt Moyes

The Scot has extensive experience that may see him reject Saints

Speaking on talkSPORT, O'Hara stated that whilst Moyes was a top manager and that he wouldn't take the job at St. Mary's, it was difficult to compare him to Martin - especially with there being doubt that Moyes would take the job in Hampshire. He said:

"David Moyes is a top manager though, and he's been doing it for a long time. It's hard to compare the two. "I mean, David Moyes has been a Manchester United manager and Russell Martin is a new young manager. Now of course, David Moyes' experience on his own you'd take him, you know. "You'd jump at it to have him, but I don't know if you could get him."

Moyes has extensive Premier League experience, as O'Hara has alluded to, with the 'incredible' manager boasting the third-most appearances for a boss in Premier League history - behind only Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

Russell Martin's Premier League statistics - Southampton division ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 6 =19th Goals conceded 19 18th Shots for per game 10.6 18th Shots against per game 18 =19th xG 12.62 15th

Having taken Everton from the brink of relegation to the Champions League back in 2004/05, alongside various European finishes and a Europa Conference League trophy with West Ham United after their period in the bottom half of the table, Moyes is ideal at taking fallen giants from despair to delight.

Although O'Hara believes that he wouldn't be up for the Southampton job, he is the right profile of manager to target for the Saints if they were to get rid of Martin after a poor start to the Premier League season - one that has seen them take just one point from nine games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Russell Martin has won 32 of his 66 games in charge of Southampton.

Spells at Manchester United and Sunderland didn't entirely go to plan, but the Black Cats had been knocking on the relegation door for a while and if Southampton can't drag themselves out of the mire, he would be the ideal man to come to the helm by reinforcing a young squad.

