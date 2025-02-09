Jamie O'Hara has joined the calls for Tottenham Hotspur to sack Ange Postecoglou after yet another defeat this season, this time coming against Aston Villa on Sunday evening - with the former Spurs midfielder telling the Australian tactician that it is 'time to go' after 18 months in the role.

Tottenham only won their first Premier League game in eight outings against Brentford last weekend, but their poor run of form continued abruptly in the FA Cup with a loss to Villa, which seemed a formality after going 1-0 down inside a minute in the West Midlands. And after being beaten 2-1 - with only a stoppage-time consolation giving them a glimmer of hope - O'Hara thinks that Postecoglou has run his race, with opposition manager Unai Emery being 'on another planet' to the former Celtic boss.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) after the cup defeat, O'Hara said:

"It’s time to go now Ange is out of his depth, Emery is on a different planet compared to him and his players bopped us off the park should of (sic) been 5, we’re like (a) reserve team playing in academy games that don’t matter, it’s crazy."

Postecoglou had a decent first season in Tottenham colours, finishing fifth in the Premier League with 20 wins to his name - but this season has been catastrophically poor. They had half a chance of silverware having won their League Cup semi-final first leg clash against Liverpool, but squandered that by some margin with a 4-0 loss in the return fixture - and now that they have exited the FA Cup, only Europa League success is going to save their season.

The Australian made a huge point of always winning trophies in his second season at clubs throughout his career, but with three of those competitions now down the drain, there is huge pressure on him to remain in the post, despite undergoing an injury crisis.

The signing of Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich has injected some excitement into their season but with more fans, including O'Hara, becoming underwhelmed with performances, results must improve quickly if he is to keep the club's support onboard ahead of next season.