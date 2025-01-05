Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has claimed that one Arsenal player was fortunate not to be sent off during the Gunners' 1-1 draw with Brighton on Saturday. Mikel Arteta and his players were left furious after the match, as referee Anthony Taylor awarded a penalty for a clash of heads between Joao Pedro and William Saliba, which ultimately cost the visitors all three points.

Slow motion footage showed that Saliba actually made contact with the ball during the collision, only adding to Arsenal fans' frustration. However, Redknapp has pointed to an incident that occurred moments later, which he believes could have seen one of Arteta's players face a red card on another day.

Redknapp Believes Jorginho Could've Been Sent Off vs Brighton

The Italian appeared to kick out at Joel Veltman whilst Pedro took the penalty

Speaking after the game, Redknapp pointed out a moment between Jorginho and Brighton defender Joel Veltman, which appeared to show the Italian kicking out at his opponent as Pedro converted from the penalty spot. According to The Sun, the incident was checked by VAR, but no punishment was given as no contact was made - mirroring a decision that saw Joao Pedro avoid a red card against Brentford despite throwing an elbow at Mikkel Damsgaard.

Discussing the incident, Redknapp said:

"Jorginho was quite lucky here because if he catches him he could have been in trouble and got a red card."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have received three red cards in the Premier League this season.

Interestingly, it was Veltman who was at the centre of more kicking out controversy in the reverse fixture earlier in the season between the two sides. The Dutchman swiped the legs of England international Declan Rice, but the Gunner would be the one who would end up being sent off after being alleged to have kicked the ball out of play as Veltman was going to take the free kick.

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League - accurate as of 05/01/2024