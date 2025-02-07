Jamie Redknapp says he ‘feels sorry’ for Tottenham Hotspur's young players and Djed Spence after their heavy 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

The Lilywhites endured a night to forget at Anfield on Thursday as goals from Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk sent Arne Slot’s men comfortably through to the final.

Spurs struggled to break down Liverpool's solid defence, with none of their five shots threatening Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, while managing just eight touches in the opposition box compared to the hosts' 54.

While Redknapp called Tottenham’s display ‘horrendous’, he also singled out defender Spence, who ‘played 14 different positions’ and struggled to contain Salah on the left.

Tottenham Fall to Nightmare Defeat

Liverpool cruise to the Carabao Cup final

Redknapp, speaking on Sky Sports, slammed Tottenham’s lack of fight against Liverpool and shifted blame onto experienced players who struggled to ‘set the right tempo’:

“I can't remember in my lifetime a team go down with less of a fight than Tottenham did today. Not having any shot on target in a semi-final second leg when trying to change the course of your history. “I felt sorry for their young players. Djed Spence played 14 different positions tonight. I've never seen anything like it. “The experienced players need to make sure they set the right tempo. They didn't do that one bit. There's been some lows but that today, looking at that scoreline, is just horrendous.”

Tottenham took on Liverpool without most of their first-choice backline, with Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie and Guglielmo Vicario all absent on Thursday.

The likes of Dominic Solanke, Wilson Odobert, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin were also missing, with Tottenham's injury crisis still in full swing.

Debuts were given to January arrivals Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel, with the latter showing glimpses of promise after coming on in the second half for the injured Richarlison.

Spurs have lost four of their last seven games and will next face Aston Villa away in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2024/25) Games 38 Wins 18 Draws 5 Losses 15 Points per game 1.55

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-02-25.