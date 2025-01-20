Jamie Redknapp is well-known for representing Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur during a stellar 15-year career in English football. With almost 400 senior appearances to his name, including over 300 for the red half of Merseyside, the Englishman has accrued plenty of experience in top-flight football, but he also made many forays into the England national team. With 17 senior caps, he featured alongside a talented crop of English stars, including Alan Shearer, Paul Gascoigne and David Beckham.

However, the now-pundit recently claimed that the greatest player to have ever represented the country wasn't among the aforementioned list of players. Instead, it was a man who excelled much earlier in the 1960s and was pivotal to the nation's greatest-ever achievement - the 1966 World Cup triumph.

Redknapp Labels Sir Bobby Charlton England's Greatest Ever Player

The Manchester United legend enjoyed a decorated career

Via the SPORTbible YouTube channel, Redknapp engaged in an interesting debate with ex-Manchester City defender, Micah Richards, on who England's greatest footballer in history might be. An initial statement suggested that Bayern Munich star, Harry Kane, was the man to hold the mantle.

Despite being the country's leading goalscorer with 69 goals, both Redknapp and Richards were quick to disagree with the proposition, and the former insisted Sir Bobby Charlton was the answer instead:

"I disagree [with Harry Kane being England's greatest player] because I think Sir Bobby Charlton was the greatest-ever England player, because of what he did. And he won the World Cup in '66."

Indeed, lifting the 1966 World Cup arguably remains England's most prestigious achievement - one that is yet to be matched to date. Charlton netted three times in that tournament, including an emphatic brace to help his side win the semi-finals against Portugal, which was ultimately the catalyst in the team's road to the final of that campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sir Bobby Charlton amassed 106 appearances for England's senior team, scoring 49 goals in the process.

He was equally lethal at club level, spending many of his best years at Manchester United, where he is widely considered among the finest players to have donned the Red Devils' badge. Throughout a decorated career, Charlton lifted three English First Division titles and a European Cup, and he became the second Englishman in history to have been awarded the Ballon d'Or in 1966.

Redknapp won't be the first to shed such high praise about Charlton. George Best once spoke of how he was in awe of his ex-teammate, suggesting: "I don't think I've ever seen anybody who could beat players as easily as him, myself included." Three-time Ballon d'Or winner, Michel Platini also once lauded the Northumberland-born man for his exceptional talent: "Sir Bobby represents everything that is good about the game of football".

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 19/01/2025.