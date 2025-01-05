Jamie Redknapp enjoyed a 15-year footballing career spanning from 1990-2005, spending 10 of those seasons with Liverpool, and three with Tottenham Hotspur before retiring at Southampton.

Throughout his career, in which he made 374 total club appearances, scoring 47 goals, providing 33 assists, and winning four trophies - all with the Reds - the now-pundit shared a pitch with some of the best talent that was on display in his era, including Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman and Claude Makelele.

But, when asked to name his personal five greatest ever football players of all-time on Sky Sports' The Football Show, only one name on the list was someone who played in his era. The other names were made up of World Cup winners, and two of the greatest stars of the modern era who have each arguably changed football forever.

Pele Trumps Everyone As Redknapp's No. 1 Pick

Coming in at fifth on Redknapp's list of his top five greatest players of all time is Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman enjoyed a stellar career, most notably playing for Juventus and Real Madrid at club level, where he won a combined 11 trophies, including the Champions League. He found the back of the net 125 times and assisted 142 more from midfield in 689 club appearances. But, Redknapp noted how he was so technically gifted despite having such large feet.

Zidane, who I played against, was just an artist. He was so talented, so easy on the eye. He was a big guy, and the thing that really struck me was how big his feet were, and I was looking at him like, how can you control the ball so beautifully with feet that big? But everywhere you went, he'd just move it [the ball] away from you and just glided onto the pitch.

In at fourth and third are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi - with the Argentine slightly favored - both of whom are still plying their trades around the world today and still scoring goals like they have done for their entire careers, with them each having played for the best part of two decades. These modern greats are already considered two of the best to ever do it, with a combined 1,766 goals for club and country, and winning virtually every trophy possibly available to them. When looking at all the footballing records in the history books, it is more likely that one of their names will be sitting at the very top.

Messi, Ronaldo - what can you say? There's nothing you can say. There are no more superlatives you can talk about those guys. They are absolutely wonderful footballers. But the question mark will always be, when in that era when you could intimidate, when you could kick people, when the pitches weren't as good, it was a totally different game.

For Redknapp, it was more of a difficult choice deciding who should take second place between the two Argentine superstars of Messi and Diego Maradona. However, he opted to favour the late legend due to the way the game was played in the 1980s and 1990s, and the profound impact he had on both club and country while revolutionalizing the game. With Argentina, he led them to World Cup victory in 1986 virtually by himself, scoring five of his 34 international goals in that tournament, and assisting five more.

I've gone with Maradona over Messi. My vision of Maradona playing growing up, when I fell in love with football, was him not just evading tackles but hurdling tackles with people trying to hurt him. What he did in 1986 with that Argentine team, he made them win the World Cup, pretty much single-handedly. He went to Napoli and hadn't won the league before, but they won it twice with him, and he took that team to another level.

But for Redknapp, there was nobody greater than the Brazilian legend himself, Pele, with him dominating football as a teenager, and helping Brazil to win three World Cup trophies. The former Premier League midfielder also believes that it was Pele who really 'transcended' the beautiful game as it is known today, having recorded 77 goals in just 92 appearances for his country.

It has to be Pele. He's the only man to win three World Cups. As a 17-year-old in 1958, he scored one in the quarter-finals, a hat-trick in the semi-final and two in the final. For me, he transcended football. People talk about a lot of his goals were scored in exhibition games, but that, for me, sets him apart - World Cups. I've read books on him. When you talk to the Brazilians, he was the man. He is the most outstanding footballer for me... just an absolute superstar in every way.