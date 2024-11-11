Arsenal may not have picked up all three points in their clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but with the return of club captain Martin Odegaard, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp believes that the north London outfit's performances will begin to improve once again.

The Gunners took the lead right on the hour mark after Gabriel Martinelli caught out Blues keeper Robert Sanchez and slotted the ball past him at the near-post, before Pedro Neto equalised with a long-range strike that found its way past two Arsenal defenders on its way past David Raya.

Redknapp: Norwegian’s Performance Shows ‘The Odegaard Effect’

Odegaard had an impressive performance in his return to league action

Speaking about the build-up to Martinelli's opening goal, pundit Redknapp discussed on Sky Sports, via BBC Sport, the ball into the Brazilian winger at the far post from Odegaard, which he dubbed as 'quality.'

It's quality from Odegaard [for the opening goal]. He plays a delightful ball into the far post. It's a really good finish. Yes, the keeper could do better but I think you have to credit the finish. It shows you the Odegaard effect, Arsenal's performances will go up and up now he's back.

While Chelsea goalkeeper Sanchez was criticised for his role in Arsenal's opener, the pass to Martinelli, and the strike itself, were two signs of quality play from Mikel Arteta's side, in a game in which they had just three shots on target.

Odegaard put on a stellar display in what was just his fourth league game of the season, having been out with an ankle injury since the September international break, which saw him praised for his efforts both on the ball, and when leading the press.

Furthermore, SofaScore ranked him as Arsenal's best player statistically, with a 7.6 rating after his impressive 92 percent pass completion percentage, with him playing four key passes and creating two big chances.

Martin Odegaard - Stats vs. Arsenal Minutes Played 90 Assists 1 Expected Goals (xG) 0.11 Expoected Assists (xA) 0.23 Touches 50 Pass Completion (%) 92 Key Passes 4 Big Chances Created 2 Tackles 2 Ground Duels (won) 10 (3)

Arsenal enter the international break having risen to fourth in the table, with nine points separating them from league-leaders Liverpool, with their next fixture to come against the in-form Nottingham Forest in a fortnight's time.

If they are to close said gap with the Merseyside club, then Odegaard will have a crucial role to play in doing so.

All statistics via TransferMarkt, SofaScore and FBRef - correct as of 10/11/2024.