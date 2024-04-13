Highlights Jamie Redknapp criticised Casemiro for his lack of energy and overall performance in Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

Redknapp urges Casemiro to step up as a role model for emerging academy prospects, such as Kobbie Mainoo.

Ten Hag's draw with Iraola's Bournemouth is a massive blow in their pursuit of top four with them now 10 points off Aston Villa.

Liverpool midfielder-turned-pundit Jamie Redknapp’s rant about Casemiro’s lacklustre performance during Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League has gone viral as he suggested the Brazilian was ‘playing like he was in Soccer Aid’.

Erik ten Hag’s side dropped two crucial points in this season’s race for Champions League qualification and the midfielder, who was playing alongside youngster Kobbie Mainoo in the engine room, looked a shadow of his 2022/23 self. Last season, the former Real Madrid gem was paramount to his side’s success, forming the anchor of the midfield as they triumphed in the League Cup and finished third in the English top flight.

Manchester United’s task to stop conceding shots this term at an alarming rate, however, has been made all the more difficult by Casemiro’s inability to cover ground thanks to his ageing legs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have scored and conceded in their last eight Premier League away games, which is their longest such run since December 2018 (also 8 games).

Redknapp Tears Into Casemiro’s Lack of Energy

‘Right now, he looks like he’s in Soccer Aid’

Furious at Casemiro’s energy – or lack thereof – in the lead up to Bournemouth’s second goal of the affair, Redknapp ensured to leave no stone unturned during his rant, pointing at the fact that he is performing at the level of someone in Soccer Aid.

He also suggested that his Etihad Stadium counterpart, Rodri, would have been superior in his efforts to prevent the Bournemouth chance, insisting that Casemiro should be doing the same thanks to his level of expertise.

“And I watched Casemiro at times today, and I have watched him for many years, and he is one of my favourite defensive midfielders in world football, but right now, he looks like he’s in Soccer Aid. He looks like he’s playing at such a pace where the game is a bit of fun and there are celebrities coming on the pitch. No, this is the Premier League. “You’ve got so much experience and that isn’t a case of anything else apart from running. And I think to myself, ‘What would Rodri do in that situation?’. He’d have been flying out there to help his teammates and that’s what you [Casemiro] should be doing.

Redknapp, who played 295 times in the Premier League across his career, suggested that in order to help Mainoo, the club’s latest emerging academy prospect, Casemiro needs to step his game up. Insisting that the 32-year-old should be setting a better example, the Sky Sports pundit suggested that Bournemouth's on-goal chance could have been thwarted if he made more of an attempt to get to the ball.

“With Kobbie Mainoo, he’s got the world at his feet, but you need great role models to get to the top. You need people that you are going to look up to and aspire to be like and, at the moment, he [Casemiro] is not setting the right example to the young players around him. I’m a massive fan, but that isn’t good enough because if he had sprinted, he would have stopped that.”

Manchester United Lose Sight in Champions League Pursuit

Now 10 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa

Before the match down south, the Red Devils had the perfect opportunity to climb England's top division after Tottenham Hotspur lost to Newcastle United 4-0 earlier in the afternoon. The Old Trafford outfit, however, failed miserably in their attempt and are now residing in seventh place, 10 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Manchester United - Next Five Fixtures Date - Time Opposition (H/A) Competition 21/04 - 15:30 Coventry City (Wembley) FA Cup 24/04 - 20:00 Sheffield United (H) Premier League 27/04 - 15:00 Burnley (H) Premier League 06/05 - 20:00 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 12/05 - 16:30 Arsenal (H) Premier League

Next up for Ten Hag, who stormed out of his post-match interview, and his entourage is a trip to Wembley to face mid-table Championship outfit Coventry City in the semi-finals of this season's rendition of the FA Cup before they welcome relegation-threatened Sheffield United to Old Trafford in their attempt to secure Champions League football for 2024/25.