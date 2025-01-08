Jamie Redknapp singled out Arsenal set piece coach Nicolas Jover for criticism after the Gunners lost 2-0 against Newcastle United. Alexander Isak opened the scoring following a free-kick and the Sky Sports pundit had issues with the way the north London club were set up to defend it.

It was a bad night for Mikel Arteta's men as their quest to pick up a second major trophy (since the 2020 FA Cup) under the Spaniard suffered a serious blow. In the first leg of the Carabao Cup, Arsenal were beaten 2-0.

Isak opened the scoring in the 37th minute before his shot in the second half then led to a second, with Antony Gordon on hand to tap in the rebound from close range in the 51st minute. The Gunners had their fair share of chances to get on the score sheet but the front line looked blunt on the day and were unable to reduce the deficit.

Speaking about Isak's strike on Sky Sports, Redknapp took issue with Arsenal's defending. With the goal coming from a free-kick, he questioned why set-piece coach Jover had allowed Martin Odegaard to man-mark the Swedish forward, saying:

"The set-piece coach gets a lot of credit - he obviously doesn't do the defensive ones! How you can have Odegaard marking him [Isak]? "He's the best centre-forward in the country right now, you have got to detail someone to say, 'Where is he? Let's mark him'. Odegaard has no interest in marking him."

Related Mikel Arteta Blames Ball For Arsenal's Missed Chances vs Newcastle The Gunners took 23 total shots against Newcastle on Tuesday night, but only managed to find the target three times in a 2-0 loss.

Jover has received a lot of plaudits this season with Arteta's men becoming the most dangerous team in the English top-flight from set-peices. Indeed, Arsenal have scored 10 Premier League goals this season from corners and free-kicks, two more than the next closes team (Crystal Palace with eight).

As such, the German-born French coach has been catapulted into the limelight with former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher suggesting he could demand a huge new contract from the Gunners if he wanted, such is his importance. However, with that extra media attention, comes scrutiny and Redknapp has laid some of the blame at Jover's feet following this poor result against Newcastle.