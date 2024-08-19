Jamie Redknapp was scathing in his assessment of a statement released by Raheem Sterling's representatives in response to the England international being left out of Chelsea's squad on the opening day of the Premier League season. The Blues fell to a 2-0 defeat against reigning champions Manchester City, with Sterling being one of many big names to be left off the teamsheet completely.

Chelsea's squad depth is almost unfathomable, with the west London outfit having more than 40 senior players on the books. New manager, Enzo Maresca, admitted it was difficult to leave out so many squad members, saying (per The Mirror): "I want all 30 players, but there is no space for all of them, so some have to leave."

Sterling's future is now up in the air as the Italian boss claimed: "The only thing I can say is it was a technical decision, and now we will see and get clarity." Redknapp made his feelings known during Sky Sports' coverage of the Super Sunday clash.

Jamie Redknapp Slams Sterling Statement

He slammed the Chelsea forward

Alongside Daniel Sturridge and Micah Richards, the former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder condemned the statement released by Sterling's camp. Redknapp fumed: "He must have initiated that. It’s really nice of him to come back two weeks early. He didn’t have the Euros, you don’t need to talk about it, just get on with it, play better." The pundit would then go on to add:

"He hasn’t been great at Chelsea. When he’s come into games or started matches, he hasn’t been good enough. So if the manager doesn’t play you, you don’t get your representatives to come out and do that. Especially the day of the game. I think that’s absolute rubbish. He should do better than that. His representatives should do better than that. I think that’s a really poor statement. There’s 30 other players not in the squad who could put statements out. He hasn’t done well enough. If you think you’ve done well in pre-season, just keep doing better."

After suggesting Sterling gets his head down and works hard in training, Redknapp ended his rant by saying: "Putting statements out on that, I’m not having that one bit." Both Richards and Sturridge were in agreement that the decision to publicly go against the manager's decision was wrong. View the video below:

Fans watching on from home were delighted to see the ex-midfielder speak his mind on the matter, with one stating on social media: "Thumbs up Jamie, absolutely spot on," and another adding: "Jamie Redknapp was absolutely spot on here."

More praise flooded in for the 51-year-old, as another user stated: "I like Redknapp's honesty here and he's absolutely right. Sterling is already not loved by a lot of the fans, and this hasn't helped him at all." Another was also keen to point out their displeasure at Sterling's actions, stating: "Well said Jamie. Raheem throwing his toys out of the pram."

What Next For Raheem Sterling

His future looks to be elsewhere

Having failed to make the matchday squad on the first weekend of a Premier League season for the first time in over a decade, the 29-year-old will likely be mulling over his next move. Sterling's transfer to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City hasn't lived up to expectations, and his time with the Blues could be running out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raheem Sterling wasn't involved in the first game of a Premier League season for the first time since the 2012/13 campaign.

In his 81 appearances for the club to date, the former Liverpool winger has found the net just 19 times after being a clinical goalscorer in his Man City days. He - along with many other Chelsea players - could now be set for a departure before the transfer window closes.

Raheem Sterling's Chelsea Statistics Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 59 14 7 Champions League 9 3 1 FA Cup 6 1 3 EFL Cup 7 1 1