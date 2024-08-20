Highlights Jamie Vardy explains why he taunted Tottenham fans while being subbed off.

Vardy reminded Spurs supporters of Leicester City's Premier League title win after rescuing a point for his club.

The 37-year-old striker proved that he's still capable of scoring goals at the highest level.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has revealed why he decided to wind up Tottenham fans while being substituted during the two sides' 1-1 draw on Monday night. It was an impressive return to the Premier League for the 37-year-old as he was able to rescue a point for the Foxes and almost grab a winner despite being an injury doubt ahead of the game.

In typical Vardy fashion, when it came time to make his bow, he didn't do so quietly. The former England international could be seen gesturing towards the away supporters and has since explained his exact reason behind doing so.

Vardy Gets Revenge on Tottenham Fans

The striker had been getting stick throughout the game

As Vardy made his way off the pitch to a rapturous standing ovation, he took a moment to point to the Premier League badge on his sleeve and remind the Spurs fans that he had one league winners medal to his name, while their club has zero since the rebrand of the former division one in 1992.

Speaking to Sky Sports in his post-match interview, the veteran forward stated that he was only getting his own back on fans that had given him stick throughout the duration of the contest. Responding to a question from Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, Vardy explained:

"You take a bit of stick during the game, that is part of football. So as long as they can take it when I am giving it back then that is all that matters."

It wasn't just the away fans who drew the ire of the striker though, as he could also be seen getting into a war of words with Tottenham defender Cristian Romero. The pair had been closely entangled during proceedings, with the Argentinian at fault for Leicester's equaliser as he switched off and allowed Vardy acres of space at the back post for him to easily to convert an Issahaku Fatawu cross from close range.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jamie Vardy has more Premier League goals over the age over 30 than anyone else (104).

How Vardy Recovered From Pre-Season Injury

Steve Cooper said that the Englishman wouldn't have been ready if that game was on Saturday

It was a miraculous recovery for the veteran, who was injured early on in pre-season against Villarreal. Having only returned to training late last week, Vardy was initially ruled out of the tie by Steve Cooper, before knocking on his office door to say that he felt ready to contribute.

When asked how he was able to recover and how he stays so sharp in the latter stages of his career, the 37-year-old gave a detailed breakdown of his process:

"The main thing is I'm looking after myself recovery wise. Tomorrow its off feet, get the massages, cryotherapy, in the pool, stretching. Then go home, cryotherapy again, sauna and an hour in the oxygen tent."

While the scientific reasons behind Vardy's longevity are valid, fans will no doubt point towards the superpowers he unlocks via his Red Bull addiction, as the striker could be seen downing a can of the energy drink before the start of the second half.