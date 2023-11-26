Highlights Jamie Vardy's recent performance vs Watford showed his lasting determination to score every chance he gets, despite his impressive career.

Leicester City are having a fantastic start to their new division, breaking records and leading the table for promotion.

Vardy's self-punching incident may have been a bizarre act of motivation, but it seemed to help him refocus and score two goals in the game.

Jamie Vardy has been around for some time now and with over 100 goals in the Premier League over the course of his career, there aren't many strikers in the Championship, if any, with the same pedigree as him. And yet, one incident in the most recent Leicester City match showed that he still cares deeply about every chance that falls his way.

After getting relegated last season, the Foxes have made a pretty fantastic start to life in their new division. After all, they won 11 of their opening 12 games to break the record for the best Championship start to a season since the league rebranded in 2004, and also equalled the best start to a second-tier campaign (via The Athletic).

Leicester's promotion hopes looking good

Enzo Maresca’s side currently sit three points clear at the top of the table with 42 points from 17 games and are firm favourites to gain promotion. Their most recent points came in a 2-0 win over Watford at the King Power Stadium on Saturday 25th November.

Vardy was the main story of the day and for more than one reason. He scored both goals of the game, prodding home the first from close range in the 76th minute. He then sealed the three points late on as he drew a foul and consequent red card for goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, and then dispatched the penalty in the final stages of the game.

However, despite his brace – which takes his tally in the Championship up to six for the season – it's fair to say the 36-year-old could have scored even more on the day. He admitted as much when speaking to the club's media team after the match, saying:

"Obviously, I managed to get two. I could have had four if I’m honest. Especially with the volley. Luckily, I think the centre-half's just got a flick on it and trying to readjust has put me in a bit of an awkward position. But the main thing is, we've got the three points."

Vardy hits himself after missing chance vs Watford

It's clear that he wasn't happy with the miss and when you see it, you can understand why. The ball comes in from Stephy Mavididi and Vardy is picked out, completely unmarked at the far post. Standing inside the six-yard box, he somehow manages to blaze the ball well over the crossbar.

But the uncharacteristically poor miss isn't the weirdest thing about the incident. No, that comes seconds later when the veteran forward proceeds to viciously punch himself in the face – you can watch the replay of it all below.

In the end, it seemed as though that moment of self-flagellation seemed to at least focus the mind for Vardy as he did score those two goals after this miss. As a man who has been known to drink a can of Red Bull before playing, he certainly has his unusual methods. Well, you can't argue with the results and this latest unusual act of motivation seemed to do the trick once again.