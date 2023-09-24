Highlights Jamie Vardy's goal celebration against Bristol City went viral as he taunted the away fans

Vardy's performance this season has been relatively underwhelming, with only two goals and one assist in eight league games. He appears to be showing signs of aging and his career is nearing its end.

Despite his declining abilities, Vardy's personality remains unchanged, as he continues to exhibit his antagonistic nature both on and off the pitch.

Over the years, Jamie Vardy has earned a reputation as a proper old-school wind-up merchant who loves to antagonise opposition fans and that hasn't changed. While he has taken a significant step back on the pitch, he still clearly has that fire, and it was on full display as his Leicester City faced Bristol City on Saturday. A video of the striker channelling a former Premier League star has gone viral as he taunted fans of the Robins in hilarious fashion.

The Foxes won a penalty in the 67th minute of their clash with Bristol City and the 36-year-old stepped up, as he has so many times before, smashing it past the keeper to give his side the lead. It was what happened after the goal, though, that's gone viral online. Known for his larger-than-life personality, Vardy was at it again with his over-the-top celebration that looked awfully similar to that of a certain former Arsenal and Manchester City striker.

What did Vardy do after scoring against Bristol City?

Having clearly heard enough from the Bristol fans, Vardy wanted to silence them following his goal and turned to one of the most controversial Premier League celebrations of all time to do so. After scoring, the Englishman sprinted across the pitch towards the section of away fans in the ground. The Robins faithful must have anticipated what was coming the minute he headed in their direction as Vardy taunted the supporters.

He's certainly not the first player in history to have done something like this and he likely took inspiration from former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor who pulled it out of the bag after he scored for Man City against the Gunners following his move to the Etihad. The celebration was incredibly controversial at the time and Arsenal fans were understandably furious, but it's gone down as one of the most memorable in Premier League history.

If anyone was going to channel the iconic celebration these days, it was always going to be Vardy. Check out footage of Vardy's celebration below:

How has Jamie Vardy's season gone so far?

After leading the lines effectively for Leicester for several incredible years in the Premier League, last season saw Vardy's game take a significant step back, and he scored just three goals and created four assists. It was a major regression in comparison to what he'd done for the club before. With relegation to the Championship confirmed in May, many were interested to see whether the Englishman would bounce back this time out and benefit from the change of division.

It hasn't quite worked out that way so far. In eight league games, Vardy has just two goals and one assist and is looking older than ever. It's clear the forward is in the twilight of his career, and it's only a matter of time before he calls time on his legendary career. With that said, the Foxes have started the season strongly and with seven wins out of their first eight games, they currently occupy the top spot in the league.

Regardless of whether he's still the player he used to be or not, the antagonistic celebration showed that while his ability might not quite be the same, his personality hasn't changed a bit.