Jamie Webster has catapulted to fame over the last few years due to his early success in the music industry, while also developing a proud relationship with Liverpool Football Club, the team he's supported since he was a child. The Norris Green-born singer-songwriter has enjoyed a phenomenal rise, with Liverpool - the city and the club - supporting him every step of the way.

Webster released his debut album We Get By back in 2020, which reached sixth in the UK charts. Less than 18 months later, the proud Scouser dropped his second, titled Moments, which peaked at third in the album rankings. Webster certainly isn't stopping there, with his latest release a matter of weeks away from hitting the shelves - and your favoured streaming platform.

Webster’s third album 10 For The People is released on 2nd February 2024, and the musician has spoken to GIVEMESPORT in an exclusive interview, discussing his connection with Liverpool, the support he's received from the city, his hopes for the Merseyside club this season and the inspiration behind his latest album.

Jamie Webster's journey to working with Liverpool

It's no secret that Webster is a massive Liverpool fan. Despite having dreams of representing the club as a footballer, he's traveled down an alternative path to performing for the club he loves. The popular artist started playing gigs around the city he grew up in, and it wasn't long before his performances were being witnessed by his fellow Reds supporters.

An event named BOSS Night, created by Liverpool FC fanzine BOSS Mag, gave Webster the platform to showcase his talents, covering tracks before eventually adapting to altering songs to contain lyrics associated with people synonymous with the Merseyside club. Webster explained how his coupled love for football and music led to a special phone call from his boyhood team.

"I've been a Liverpool fan since I was born, going to Anfield throughout my childhood and my dream was to play for Liverpool. The two things that I've always had a passion for are music and football, and there was an event called BOSS Night and I started playing covers there. One day, I was playing a cover of Mrs Robinson, and someone in the crowd turned the words to Jordan Henderson, and it started organically just like that with people in the room. The club then rang me and asked if I could do some Liverpool songs for LFC TV."

The connection started to build between Webster and Liverpool, and the musician went on to work with the club on their pre-season tours, performing covers of songs he'd created alongside chants often heard on the terraces at Anfield. Webster continued to grow in the industry, while Liverpool were also seeing plenty of success on the pitch.

In 2019, the Reds reached the Champions League final in Madrid, beating Premier League rivals Tottenham 2-0. During the build-up to the match, Webster performed in front of 60,000 supporters in what is undoubtedly a moment that will go down in Liverpool's history, and a memory that he will never forget.

"We were back in the Champions League final and that was the moment where I performed in front of 60,000 people and my name got sketched into Liverpool folklore. I was very proud of being able to do it and as a boyhood Red I couldn't quite believe it was happening. I'm very thankful for that opportunity. The club have given me a platform and amplified it, taking me through their channels, and giving me recognition throughout the world. Now I'm releasing my own albums. I probably wouldn't be able to do this without the backing of Liverpool which got me in touch with more fans than I ever would have been able to connect with."

The inspiration behind Jamie Webster's new album

Back in the summer, Webster released his first single from his upcoming album, Voice Of The Voiceless. The powerful song aims to remind people that nobody is alone and hopes to promote positive change in the world. With his new album 10 For The People dropping on 2nd February, Webster detailed how his pending release is inspired by the everyday people that we all know in our day-to-day lives.

"People. Normal, everyday, working-class people. It's 10 stories that will talk to people like me and you. It brings so many different characters into play that we all relate to and know. There are songs about love, politics, young males, young females, and how things are being made hard for us. It covers everything that is spoken about in life. I've never put as much into album. The thing that inspires it is the people that have put me where I am. The everyday match-goer, the cafe worker, office workers, train drivers, builders, doctors, teachers. The people that make up the life that we know as working-class people. It documents their stories, their struggles, their joys, their escapes. It's about how we can all come together and have a better crack at this thing we call life."

Webster has showcased his ability as an entertainer and a musician, but he's using his platform for all the right reasons. Speaking to the Mersey-born artist, it's clear to see that he is desperate to promote a positive message through his music, and everything he releases has more of a meaning to it than simply providing entertainment. The message is clear: all music should have a meaning. That's something Webster reiterates when discussing his upcoming album.

"I think all music should have a meaning. There is a lot of us trying to do it and it's hard sometimes to get support in the industry when you're writing about topics that maybe get people's backs up at times. I'm a real human being and that's what drives me in my music, it's the real things that go on in life. The things that make life beautiful and tragic sometimes and everything that comes with it. I think all music should have a message and it should reflect you and how you think and the people you represent. That's what I try my very best to do."

"I'm thinking about the Premier League title"

After Liverpool's recent 4-0 drubbing of Bournemouth, a game where Webster had travelled down to the south coast to support his team, the Reds are flying high at the top of the table. With Klopp's side five points clear of champions Manchester City, Webster has admitted that he's thinking about the Premier League title. The musician believes it's going to be a competitive race between Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's men, and despite his confidence in his boyhood club, he's not putting all of his eggs in one basket.

"At the start of the season, I said top four would have been a really good season. As it stands, we're five points clear at the top. I'm thinking about the Premier League title as a fan. Why wouldn't you be? That's why you're a football fan. There's no point being a fan if you're not going to back your team. It's a positive time to be a Liverpool fan. From what we've got, we're looking alright. I'm confident that we can deliver on a silverware front. Football is a fickle game, but as a lifelong fan of Liverpool and a Scouser, of course I'm backing us for the league. I do think it's going to be between us and Man City. I'm not going to sit here and say it's 100% nailed on, because a lot of things could happen before then."

It's been a meteoric rise for Webster who is undoubtedly going to continue to grow and for all the right reasons. Not only a talented musician, the proud Liverpudlian is doing everything in his power to spread the right message and promote positivity in the world.

Jamie Webster’s third album ’10 For The People’ is released February 2nd, 2024. Available to pre-order now at a variety of outlets and streaming platforms.