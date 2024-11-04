Southampton defender Jan Bednarek was booked for a last-ditch foul on Everton striker Beto at the weekend, and Dermot Gallagher has given his verdict on whether it should have been a red card, suggesting that it was a possible, rather than obvious, goalscoring opportunity.

Beto, who came on as a second-half substitute for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, raced in behind the Southampton defence late in the game. As he approached the opposition penalty area, Bednarek brought him down, and the referee quickly brandished a yellow card. After a VAR check, they decided to stick with their original decision rather than upgrade to a red card.

Speaking to the media after the game, Sean Dyche admitted that he was surprised that Bednarek wasn't sent off for the foul on Beto...

"But I am very, very surprised by the chance for the sending off. When you are an ex-defender, you are thinking you are off - as soon as you do that. Beto is clearly in his stride, he is breaking across. he thing that worries me about the game is players that don’t go down and roll around don’t get decisions and if you do they seem to. I have mentioned this many times, players who are trying to stay on their feet - you can see clearly Beto is trying to stay on his feet to score a goal, he doesn’t do anything and nothing gets given other than a yellow card."

The Toffees also had a late goal disallowed due to offside as they fought to rescue a point. Beto raced in behind the defence once again before controlling superbly and slotting past Aaron Ramsdale, but a VAR review showed he was narrowly ahead of the last man.

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Premier League referee Gallagher has given his verdict on whether Bednarek should have been sent off at St Mary's Stadium...

"This is all about the covering player. He's out on the wing and there's no doubt he's going to come inside but, by that time, they think the covering player will get across. It's decided it's a possible goalscoring opportunity, as opposed to an obvious goalscoring opportunity."

The possible red card decision came in around the 76th minute, before Southampton had scored, so there's no doubt it was a crucial incident that the officials had to get right. Given Beto's pace and the fact he had already gained plenty of ground, there's an argument to suggest this one could have gone either way.