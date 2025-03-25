Southampton have suffered another blow as defender Jan Bednarek has suffered an injury on international duty with Poland, according to Polish outlet TVP Sport.

Although the Saints are struggling in the Premier League and stand little chance of surviving relegation, Ivan Juric's side won't want to go down without a fight. In order to end the season with some pride, Juric will need a fully fit squad, with the Saints lacking plenty of quality throughout already.

Southampton will face Crystal Palace at home next Wednesday before a trip to the capital to face Tottenham Hotspur. As it stands, the Saints are 17 points away from safety, while they've only picked up nine points in the whole season.

Bednarek Suffers Injury for Poland

Harwood-Bellis also injured

According to Polish outlet TVP Sport, Bednarek suffered an injury for Poland against Malta. The experienced defender started the game as captain, but suffered a clash of heads which meant he didn't emerge in the second half. Bednarek attempted to play on but was unable to feature in the second half for Poland.

The Southampton man had 'blood oozing from the nose' and although not likely to be a serious injury, there's always a risk of concussion when suffering any kind of head issue. Speaking after the game, Poland manager Michal Probierz provided an update on Bednarek's situation, confirming that it wasn't serious, but they decided not to risk him in the second half...

"Bednarek was still bleeding from his nose after hitting his rival. We decided that there was no point in him continuing to play, but the whole matter is not serious."

It's the second injury blow a Southampton player has suffered during the international break, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis forced to leave his England U21 camp. Again, it's not expected to be a serious problem, but it would be a huge worry if Bednarek and Harwood-Bellis, two crucial players in the Southampton defence, were both unavailable to face Crystal Palace next week.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.