Jan Bednarek had to be subbed off after a sickening fall in the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Southampton on Friday evening.

Bednarek won a header with eight minutes remaining in the first half but lost control of his body after Gabriel Martinelli backed into him as he was in the air.

The Polish defender was in serious pain after falling on his neck.

It appeared he was knocked out as he laid motionless on the floor for a few moments.

Medical staff rushed on to the pitch to attend to Bednarek and a stretcher was called.

But, incredibly, the Southampton ace was able to get to his feet and was adamant he could play on.

Despite Bednarek's protests that he was fine to continue, medical staff ruled otherwise and he was eventually replaced by Duje Ćaleta-Car. Watch the moment below...

VIDEO: Jan Bednarek has to be subbed off after sickening fall in Arsenal v Southampton

Martinelli was not given a yellow card for his role in Bednarek's fall.

It was a relief to see Bednarek get back to his feet and we hope he's available to play in Southampton's next match against Bournemouth on Thursday April 27.

Southampton lead Arsenal at the break

Southampton went into the game as underdogs but took a shock lead after just 30 seconds.

Carlos Alcarez intercepted Aaron Ramsdale's pass out from the back and he smashed the ball into the back of the net.

The Saints doubled their lead 13 minutes later when Theo Walcott found the net against his former side.

Arsenal came roaring back and pulled one back shortly after through Gabriel Martinelli.

Bukayo Saka made his way to the byline and pulled the ball back to Martinelli, who lashed the ball beyond Gavin Bazanu.

There were no further goals for the remainder of the half as Southampton led 2-1 at the interval.