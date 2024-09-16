Troy Deeney has tipped Liverpool to sign Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke after his impressive display against Ipswich Town at the weekend.

It was a quiet summer transfer window for Liverpool who only signed Federico Chiesa for their senior squad. There was an argument to suggest that the Reds should look to bring in a left-sided centre-back considering their lack of options in this position, but they failed to address that area.

Although Liverpool have plenty of options in the centre of defence, none of them are a natural left-sided defender. Looking forward to next summer, it could be a position that Arne Slot's recruitment team look to strengthen.

Liverpool Tipped to Sign Van Hecke

Writing in his Team of the Week column for the BBC, former Watford striker Deeney praised Van Hecke, who has previously been described as 'incredible', for his performance against Ipswich, suggesting that he is 'wonderful' on the ball. The retired forward also added that he expects him to be sold soon, tipping Liverpool to make a move for the Dutch centre-back...

"He's wonderful on the ball, looks so calm and composed. I think he'll be the one they end up selling next year to someone like Liverpool. He's naturally left-footed and never looks flustered. A clean sheet for a Brighton team who keep on rolling."

Jan Paul van Hecke vs Ipswich Town Stats Pass Accuracy 93% Aerials Won 1 Touches 95 Interceptions 1 Accurate Long Balls 8/9 Tackles 1 Match Rating 6.86

The Athletic reported during the summer transfer window that you could make a strong case for Liverpool needing to sign another centre-back, but they headed into the 2024/2025 campaign without doing so. It's claimed that Slot is committed to developing their young talent, ensuring there is a pathway to the first team rather than bringing in new additions.

Van Hecke, who has already played alongside Virgil van Dijk on international duty with the Netherlands, is a left-footed centre-back, meaning he could provide balance in Liverpool's defence. In modern football, managers often prefer to have a left-footed option at the back when playing possession-based football as they're more comfortable receiving the ball on their stronger foot and playing progressively.

At the age of 24, Van Hecke has plenty of room to grow while already making a significant impact in England.

Related 4 Things Arne Slot Got Wrong in Liverpool 0-1 Nottingham Forest Arne Slot fell to his first defeat as Liverpool boss against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, and he didn't do himself any favours with some decisions.

Dominik Szoboszlai Scorned for Forest Display

He was criticised during the weekend's defeat

Liverpool were defeated 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest at the weekend in the Premier League in what was their first game dropping points in the 2024/2025 season. The Reds looked blunt in attack and conceded to a stunning Callum Hudson-Odoi finish from outside of the box.

Reacting during the match, The Athletic reporter James Pearce suggested that Dominik Szoboszlai was wasteful throughout...

"Szoboszlai so wasteful again as an attack breaks down and it leads to Alisson making a smart save to deny Wood."

With the Hungarian international tasked with being a creative force in attack, Arne Slot will be demanding more from Szoboszlai.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - Correct as of 16/09/2024