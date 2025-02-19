The lawyer representing world number one Jannik Sinner has spoken out against claims by Novak Djokovic that the Italian had been treated with favouritism during his doping case, which was settled earlier this month - with the 23-year-old accepting a three-month suspension that will see him avoid missing a single Grand Slam.

The matter was set to be taken to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in April, following an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), regarding the Tennis Integrity Agency’s decision to clear him of two positive test results recorded last March.

While confirming that Sinner had accepted the reduced ban, WADA acknowledged that Sinner "did not intend to cheat," claiming that his exposure to the banned substance clostebol "did not provide any performance enhancing benefit and occurred without his knowledge due to the negligence of individuals in his entourage".

Sinner, who has won both the US Open and the Australian Open since the case commenced, is currently serving his ban, which began on the 9th of February and will run until the 4th of May. This suspension period means that the three-time Grand Slam champion is free to compete in the French Open which is set to take place on the 25th of May 2025.

Jannik Sinner's best Grand Slam results Tournament Best result Year Australian Open Winner 2024, 2025 French Open Semi-final 2024 Wimbledon Semi-final 2023 US Open Winner 2024

Had Sinner been handed the same ban in April - when the case was due to be heard - he would have missed out on both the French Open and Wimbledon. A number of major names have spoken out to express their disappointment at Sinner being able to bargain down his punishment and to essentially choose when he serves it. The biggest name to weigh-in on the controversy to date is 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, who declared earlier this week that most of the players he had spoken to about Sinner's case were unhappy with the situation.

"Most of them are not satisfied with how the whole process has gone, and they don't think it's fair. Many of them believe there was favouritism," the Serbian hero stated. "We have seen the cases of Simona Halep and Tara Moore, and other players perhaps less known, who have had difficulties for years to resolve their cases, or who have been suspended for a long time. I think it is really time to do something and address the system, because it is clear that the structure does not work like this."

Jannik Sinner's Lawyer Reveals His Client Didn't Want to Accept Any Form of Ban

The Italian seemingly had to be convinced to take the deal