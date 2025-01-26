Jannik Sinner has started 2025 off in a perfect way, by taking the first Grand Slam of the calendar year and doing it in style. At 23 years old, he now holds three Grand Slam titles after winning the Australian Open for a second year running.

Sinner was up against Alexander Zverev, the world number two, in a match which Sinner seemed to dominate from the start. The Italian was asking questions of his opponent that he just wasn’t able to answer. You could sense Zverev’s frustration throughout the match as he took his anger out on his racket and net. Sinner, however, managed to keep a cool head throughout, dictating the pace and play with ease that the world number one is known for.

The atmosphere in the Rod Laver Arena was electric as fans packed out the seats to watch this epic showdown between the top two ranked men’s players. Although there were moments of tension, the crowd sensed that this match was swinging towards Sinner as play continued, and he didn’t lose a set, winning 6-3, 7-6, 6-3.