Highlights Arsenal hold long-standing admiration for Douglas Luiz and the Gunners are said to be exploring a potential January transfer.

Luiz's strong form at Aston Villa has caught the attention of elite clubs, with Arsenal the side most interested right now.

But Aston Villa's financial demands, along with Luiz being settled at Villa Park, are likely to make any deal tough to complete.

Arsenal hold long-standing admiration for Douglas Luiz, with the north London outfit said to be exploring avenues surrounding a potential January transfer window move, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Luiz has shone for Aston Villa, with the West Midlands side flying high towards the top of the Premier League table, leading to some calls they could go on to 'do a Leicester City' and win the title itself. The Villans have matched the Foxes' 2015/16 points tally after 16 games and while Unai Emery's side might be sitting in third and not first, it does put them on course for Champions League qualification.

And it's because of Aston Villa's strong form that some are suggesting Luiz could decide to stick around at Villa Park, snubbing the chance to move to Arsenal in the process.

Luiz catching the eye for fancy Villans

It's no secret Arsenal have been watching Luiz for some time. As recently as 18 months ago, the Gunners offered £25 million to sign the Brazil international, but their attempts were rejected by Aston Villa, which has proved to be a worthwhile decision.

Luiz has been at the heart of their rise under Emery, having been tipped for relegation at points last season, to now being in the mix - alongside Arsenal - for the Premier League title itself. The 25-year-old has featured in all 16 of Aston Villa's Premier League outings this season, while playing a solid role for the club in their Europa Conference League campaign and notching up 10 G/A contributions across all competitions.

A classy operator in the heart of midfield, Aston Villa's side has in part been built around the ex-Manchester City star, with his worth to the side reflected in Luiz's WhoScored rating. According to the football statistics database, Luiz has averaged a 7.20 score for his performances in the Premier League - the third highest in the Aston Villa squad.

And now, as a result, interest from elite clubs across the continent is starting to be generated.

Arsenal interest in Luiz to step up

Arsenal themselves saw first-hand just how impactful Luiz can be during their recent defeat at Villa Park, with the Olympic gold medalist playing a full 90 minutes. Seemingly tailor-made for Mikel Arteta's midfield, it's suggested Arsenal are looking at ways to facilitate a move in January.

Douglas Luiz FBref Stats (Avg per 90 mins) Passes Attempted 60.63 Pass Completion % 84.1% Shots Total 1.41 Shot-Creating Actions 3.49 Progressive Carries 1.76

Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT in the past that Arsenal have been 'getting excited' about the prospect of landing Luiz next month, hinting the capital club would push for a move. However, the reliable reporter went on to suggest the chances of a transfer actually taking place were slim and that's an opinion which is shared by journalist Jacobs.

When quizzed on the level of interest Arsenal have shown in Luiz, Jacobs admitted it was a player they'd love to bring to the club, but questioned whether the midfielder himself would be open to a move. Claiming that because Aston Villa are well placed to qualify for the Champions League, it wouldn't make much sense for Luiz to ditch the club now, in search of game time in Europe's premier competition. Urging Luiz to show a bit of patience, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“Aston Villa are flying so it's going to be really difficult for Arsenal. There's no doubt the admiration is there for Luiz and it’s long-standing, Arsenal have made no secret of that. “But January is going to be extremely tough, and potentially even near impossible. And Luiz is happy with the Aston Villa project, he's enjoying playing under Emery, and at the moment, he's got no reason to leave for Arsenal to go and get Champions League football. “The second half of the season, he could play in the back end of the tournament, because the rules allow you to do that as a new signing, but that would be a short-term fix.”

Luiz price another hurdle for Arsenal in January

The other side to this coin is the fact Aston Villa are not going to let their star midfielder leave Villa Park on the cheap, even if Luiz was open for a move.

It has been reported in The Daily Mail that Aston Villa are expected to fight off any interest from Arsenal if it comes by demanding at least £100 million for his sale. With Arsenal having already spent big in the summer, it's expected that should be enough to force the Gunners to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements.