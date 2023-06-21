The January transfer window can make or break a team's season and there are plenty of winners and losers come the start of February.

Nevertheless, some football clubs choose not to dip their toes into the choppy waters of January and feel their summer business is sufficient to see them through the campaign.

Although, with injuries becoming an ever more apparent theme in the modern game, sometimes the January transfer market can be hugely beneficial.

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, along with dates and timelines provided by Transfermarkt. Here is everything you need to know about the January transfer window 2024.

When does the window open?

Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk's shirts in the Chelsea shop

In 2024, things are pretty straightforward concerning the January transfer window. It will open for all clubs in Europe's top five leagues on Monday, January 1st 2024.

League

Date

Premier League

Monday 1st January 2024

La Liga

Monday 1st January 2024

Serie A

Monday 1st January 2024

Bundesliga

Monday 1st January 2024

Ligue 1

Monday 1st January 2024

EFL

Monday 1st January 2024

Some fans may be in store for some presents after Christmas has taken place and could be entering the new year with some fresh faces coming into their squads.

When does the window close?

Cody Gakpo signs for Liverpool

Yet again, things are pretty straightforward for Premier League teams and across the top five leagues in Europe when it comes to the closing date for the January transfer window.

League

Date window closes

Premier League

Thursday 1st February 2024

La Liga

Thursday 1st February 2024

Serie A

Thursday 1st February 2024

Bundesliga

Thursday 1st February 2024

Ligue 1

Thursday 1st February 2024

EFL

Thursday 1st February 2024

A month may seem long, however, in the grand scheme of things, that isn't much time for agents, clubs and player's entourages to get things signed, sealed and over the line.

Biggest January transfers of all time

Virgil van Dijk.

Whilst clubs in and around Europe have notoriously kept things quiet in the January transfer window, the same can't be said for England and the Premier League.

Below we have created a table listing the 10 biggest Premier League January transfers ever and you'll be surprised to see some of them only came in last season.

Rank

Player

Club left

Club Joined

Transfer fee

1

Enzo Fernandez

Benfica

Chelsea

£106.8 million

2

Virgil van Dijk

Southampton

Liverpool

£75 million

3

Mykhailo Mudryk

Shakhtar Donetsk

Chelsea

£62 million

4

Christian Pulisic

Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea

£57.56 million

5

Aymeric Laporte

Atletico Bilbao

Manchester City

£57.2 million

6

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund

Arsenal

£56 million

7

Bruno Fernandes

Sporting CP

Manchester United

£55 million

8

Fernando Torres

Liverpool

Chelsea

£50 million

9

Luis Diaz

Porto

Liverpool

£49.9 million

10

Anthony Gordon

Everton

Newcastle United

£40 million

11

Juan Mata

Chelsea

Manchester United

£37.1 million

Evidently, Chelsea have been the most active club in terms of spending in the January transfer window, with four signings making the top 10.

Liverpool's big January statements of Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz give them two spots on the all-time list. However, the Reds would rather forget Fernando Torres leaving Merseyside for Stamford Bridge.

All in all, for the average football fan, the January transfer window can be extremely exciting and with the Premier League's pulling power growing bigger by the day it's like the 2024 window will follow suit.

That being said, Saudi Arabian clubs may be the proverbial string pullers in the winter transfer window in 2024. We expect plenty of deals to be made in the Middle East.