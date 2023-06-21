The January transfer window can make or break a team's season and there are plenty of winners and losers come the start of February.
Nevertheless, some football clubs choose not to dip their toes into the choppy waters of January and feel their summer business is sufficient to see them through the campaign.
Although, with injuries becoming an ever more apparent theme in the modern game, sometimes the January transfer market can be hugely beneficial.
This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, along with dates and timelines provided by Transfermarkt. Here is everything you need to know about the January transfer window 2024.
When does the window open?
In 2024, things are pretty straightforward concerning the January transfer window. It will open for all clubs in Europe's top five leagues on Monday, January 1st 2024.
League
Date
Monday 1st January 2024
La Liga
Monday 1st January 2024
Serie A
Monday 1st January 2024
Bundesliga
Monday 1st January 2024
Ligue 1
Monday 1st January 2024
EFL
Monday 1st January 2024
Some fans may be in store for some presents after Christmas has taken place and could be entering the new year with some fresh faces coming into their squads.
When does the window close?
Yet again, things are pretty straightforward for Premier League teams and across the top five leagues in Europe when it comes to the closing date for the January transfer window.
League
Date window closes
Premier League
Thursday 1st February 2024
La Liga
Thursday 1st February 2024
Serie A
Thursday 1st February 2024
Bundesliga
Thursday 1st February 2024
Ligue 1
Thursday 1st February 2024
EFL
Thursday 1st February 2024
A month may seem long, however, in the grand scheme of things, that isn't much time for agents, clubs and player's entourages to get things signed, sealed and over the line.
Biggest January transfers of all time
Whilst clubs in and around Europe have notoriously kept things quiet in the January transfer window, the same can't be said for England and the Premier League.
Below we have created a table listing the 10 biggest Premier League January transfers ever and you'll be surprised to see some of them only came in last season.
Rank
Player
Club left
Club Joined
Transfer fee
1
Enzo Fernandez
Benfica
£106.8 million
2
Virgil van Dijk
Southampton
£75 million
3
Mykhailo Mudryk
Shakhtar Donetsk
Chelsea
£62 million
4
Christian Pulisic
Borussia Dortmund
Chelsea
£57.56 million
5
Aymeric Laporte
Atletico Bilbao
Manchester City
£57.2 million
6
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Borussia Dortmund
Arsenal
£56 million
7
Bruno Fernandes
Sporting CP
Manchester United
£55 million
8
Fernando Torres
Liverpool
Chelsea
£50 million
9
Luis Diaz
Porto
Liverpool
£49.9 million
10
Anthony Gordon
Everton
Newcastle United
£40 million
11
Juan Mata
Chelsea
Manchester United
£37.1 million
Evidently, Chelsea have been the most active club in terms of spending in the January transfer window, with four signings making the top 10.
Liverpool's big January statements of Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz give them two spots on the all-time list. However, the Reds would rather forget Fernando Torres leaving Merseyside for Stamford Bridge.
All in all, for the average football fan, the January transfer window can be extremely exciting and with the Premier League's pulling power growing bigger by the day it's like the 2024 window will follow suit.
That being said, Saudi Arabian clubs may be the proverbial string pullers in the winter transfer window in 2024. We expect plenty of deals to be made in the Middle East.