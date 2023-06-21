The January transfer window can make or break a team's season and there are plenty of winners and losers come the start of February.

Nevertheless, some football clubs choose not to dip their toes into the choppy waters of January and feel their summer business is sufficient to see them through the campaign.

Although, with injuries becoming an ever more apparent theme in the modern game, sometimes the January transfer market can be hugely beneficial.

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, along with dates and timelines provided by Transfermarkt. Here is everything you need to know about the January transfer window 2024.

When does the window open?

In 2024, things are pretty straightforward concerning the January transfer window. It will open for all clubs in Europe's top five leagues on Monday, January 1st 2024.

League Date Premier League Monday 1st January 2024 La Liga Monday 1st January 2024 Serie A Monday 1st January 2024 Bundesliga Monday 1st January 2024 Ligue 1 Monday 1st January 2024 EFL Monday 1st January 2024

Some fans may be in store for some presents after Christmas has taken place and could be entering the new year with some fresh faces coming into their squads.

When does the window close?

Yet again, things are pretty straightforward for Premier League teams and across the top five leagues in Europe when it comes to the closing date for the January transfer window.

League Date window closes Premier League Thursday 1st February 2024 La Liga Thursday 1st February 2024 Serie A Thursday 1st February 2024 Bundesliga Thursday 1st February 2024 Ligue 1 Thursday 1st February 2024 EFL Thursday 1st February 2024

A month may seem long, however, in the grand scheme of things, that isn't much time for agents, clubs and player's entourages to get things signed, sealed and over the line.

Biggest January transfers of all time

Whilst clubs in and around Europe have notoriously kept things quiet in the January transfer window, the same can't be said for England and the Premier League.

Below we have created a table listing the 10 biggest Premier League January transfers ever and you'll be surprised to see some of them only came in last season.

Rank Player Club left Club Joined Transfer fee 1 Enzo Fernandez Benfica Chelsea £106.8 million 2 Virgil van Dijk Southampton Liverpool £75 million 3 Mykhailo Mudryk Shakhtar Donetsk Chelsea £62 million 4 Christian Pulisic Borussia Dortmund Chelsea £57.56 million 5 Aymeric Laporte Atletico Bilbao Manchester City £57.2 million 6 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Borussia Dortmund Arsenal £56 million 7 Bruno Fernandes Sporting CP Manchester United £55 million 8 Fernando Torres Liverpool Chelsea £50 million 9 Luis Diaz Porto Liverpool £49.9 million 10 Anthony Gordon Everton Newcastle United £40 million 11 Juan Mata Chelsea Manchester United £37.1 million

Evidently, Chelsea have been the most active club in terms of spending in the January transfer window, with four signings making the top 10.

Liverpool's big January statements of Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz give them two spots on the all-time list. However, the Reds would rather forget Fernando Torres leaving Merseyside for Stamford Bridge.

All in all, for the average football fan, the January transfer window can be extremely exciting and with the Premier League's pulling power growing bigger by the day it's like the 2024 window will follow suit.

That being said, Saudi Arabian clubs may be the proverbial string pullers in the winter transfer window in 2024. We expect plenty of deals to be made in the Middle East.