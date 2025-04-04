Formula 1 has set up camp at the twisting and technical Suzuka circuit for the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend. After a relatively quiet FP1 session on Friday, the drivers took to the track for FP2, a session which ended up with a total of four delays. A true stop-start session.

A massive shunt for Alpine's Jack Doohan, along with Fernando Alonso beaching his Aston Martin in the gravel trap, accounted for two of those delays. The other two were caused by fires on dry grass lining the circuit. Friday's weather in Suzuka produced a dangerous combination of severely dried-out grass and windy conditions. Sparks from the F1 cars was constantly being swept into the path of the grass, on the left-hand side of the track.

Stewards were able to deal with the grass fire before it became too engulfed and were seen extinguishing it. The stewards calmly dealt with fire number two, close to the end of the session, as drivers made their way back to the pitlane.

Sky Sports duo Ted Kravitz and David Croft were quick to comment on a possible cause for the fires. Their explanation, per GP Fans, centred on the track being built on highly-flammable swampland. As sparks from the cars hit the grass, a number of fires were started around the track.

"I’d say with the wind and with the dry nature of the grass, this is a worry," admitted Croft.

The fires brought back memories of Shanghai 2024, when similar fires happened on the yellowgrass there. Chemicals were scattered over the grass surrounding the track there to prevent fire damage. A similar scenario could occur this weekend at Suzuka to prevent any more interruptions.

It is not thought that there could be any delay or stoppage of the Grand Prix itself on Sunday, due to less frequent sparks with the reduced speed of the cars and less bottoming-out. Despite this, the sport's governing body has already put safeguards in place for the rest of the weekend.

"While we continue to look into the fires that occurred during FP2, our focus before tomorrow will be on taking pre-emptive measures," said the FIA in a statement, per Sky Sports.

"The grass has been cut as short as possible and loose, dried grass has been removed from affected areas. Prior to tomorrow's sessions, the grass will be dampened and specific response teams will be stationed around the track."

The level of disruption in the second session meant several drivers were unable to get out for extended runs, leaving plenty for them and their teams to figure out in the final practice before qualifying on Saturday.

It was a disappointing session for the crowd, who had earlier cheered Japan's Yuki Tsunoda to the sixth-fastest time in the opening session for Red Bull after being promoted from the Racing Bulls team at the expense of Liam Lawson last week.

More dry weather is expected at Suzuka for Saturday, which contains both the FP3 session and Qualifying for Sunday's race, and similar temperatures, before rain is expected on Sunday, which could play a part in how the race pans out.

Japanese GP Practice 2 Classification Position Driver Team Time 1. Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:28.114 2. Lando Norris McLaren +0.049s 3. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.404s 4. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.430s 5. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.445s

Amid the chaos, the McLaren pairing of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri exerted their will at the top of the timesheets. Norris was top in FP1, before the delay-ridden FP2 saw a 1-2 for the papaya-clad outfit.

Isack Hadjar was an impressive third for Racing Bulls, four-tenths down on the leading McLaren, with Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton taking fourth. Liam Lawson rounded out the top five for Racing Bulls, ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Williams’ Carlos Sainz rounded out the top-10.

Yuki Tsunoda had impressed on his Red Bull debut, getting to within a tenth of a second of new team-mate Verstappen in FP1, but the delays meant the Japanese driver did not set a representative FP2 time on the soft rubber, and so he dropped to 18th place at the end of the session.