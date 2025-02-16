Jared Cannonier brutally finished Gregory Rodrigues with punches in the fourth round of a wild fire-fight on Saturday, the 15th of February, at the UFC Fight Night event inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Rodrigues stunned Cannonier in the opening round with two knockdowns, however, 'Killa Gorilla' weathered the storm and swung the momentum in his favor by the third, before closing the show — in style — in the fourth.

Jared Cannonier Returns Ageless Performance

Cannonier finished Rodrigues aged 40