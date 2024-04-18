Highlights Jared Goff struggled post-Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams but is now thriving in Detroit, as he's returned to Pro Bowl form.

The Lions have transformed under Goff and head coach Dan Campbell, establishing a winning culture after decades of subpar performances.

Now, Goff is expressing his affection for Detroit, as well as his desire to stay long-term & negotiate an extension with the Lions.

Jared Goff has had a tumultuous career since being selected first overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Los Angeles Rams mortgaged their future for the University of California signal caller, only for Goff to produce an all-time porous rookie season. The team then hired offensive wunderkind Sean McVay, who turned Goff into a two-time Pro Bowler and got the Rams to Super Bowl LIII.

After that meteoric ascendance, Goff plateaued, ultimately getting traded to the Detroit Lions in a blockbuster trade that landed Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles. Stafford won the Super Bowl in his first season out West, and Goff was seen as a mere placeholder until the Lions found their quarterback of the future.

Since then, a funny thing has happened: Goff is suddenly good again. Playing with an elite WR1 in Amon-Ra St. Brown and a brilliant offensive coordinator in Ben Johnson, Goff has recaptured his Pro Bowl form. He led the Lions to their first NFC Championship Game appearance since 1991 last year, ultimately falling just shy of the team's first ever Super Bowl appearance.

Now entering the final season of the original extension he signed with the Rams, Goff has clearly found his long-term NFL home. According to Eric Woodyard of ESPN, Goff told reporters at the Lions' practice facility that he had fallen in love with playing for Detroit.

"The last three years have really been fun. Not always easy, but fun and hard. And I've been surrounded by a lot of good teammates and coaches that have helped me realize some of my potential and hopefully there's a lot more there. But, I've had a ton of fun winning in this city and winning for these fans."

The Lions will almost certainly work out an extension with Goff over the next 11 months, lest they risk losing their quarterback to free agency. Both sides have made it clear they expect a deal to get done in short order.

Goff: "It's About What's Next Now"

The Lions won their first playoff games in more than three decades last season

Last week, Goff called the trade that sent him to Detroit the "best thing" that had ever happened to him.

It's not hard to see why he'd be signing the organization's praises, as head coach Dan Campbell and company have nurtured Goff back to top form while instilling a winning culture in a city that's been desperate for sustained success from their teams.

Now, Goff has made it clear he wants to be with the Lions for a long time, as he and the team have unfinished business after their 2023 playoff run.

"It's been amazing. I love it here and would love to be here for a long time. It's been really special, playing in front of these fans and being able to provide a winning culture in the last year and a half or so and see them experience that and be able to be a part of that has been fun. But by no means are we satisfied [with our playoff performance] or happy to be here or any of that. It's about what's next now."

Goff has been terrific in his three-year tenure with the Lions, posting a completion rate above 65% and a passer rating above 90 in each of his three years in Detroit.

He earned his first Pro Bowl nod since 2018 back in 2022, and he continued his growth as a passer last season, crossing the 30 touchdown threshold for only the second time in his career. There's no doubt that Goff, St. Brown, tight end Sam LaPorta, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs are the offensive core the team will build around in the present and future.

Jared Goff 2023 Stats Category Goff Games Played 17 Passing Yards 4,575 Passing TDs 30 INTs 12 Completion % 67.3% Passer Rating 97.9

Goff's playoff performance last season was even more impressive, as he threw for four touchdowns and no interceptions with a 69.4% completion rate in three games. The Lions fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, though they had the NFC champs on the ropes at halftime (the Lions were leading 24-7).

With the experience they've gained from that playoff run, the Lions should be on the shortlist of Super Bowl favorites going into the 2024 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Lions remain the only franchise operational for the entirety of the Super Bowl era to not appear in the Super Bowl. Perhaps Goff and Campbell can be the ones to turn the organization's fortunes around.

Assuming Goff and the Lions work out a long-term extension, both he and the team should be set up for a successful future. In an increasingly rare occurrence in the modern NFL, the Stafford-Goff trade will go down as a win for all parties involved.

